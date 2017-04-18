No to ambush of cadres: Chombo

Zvamaida murwira Herald Reporter

ZANU-PF organs should not ambush individual cadres they feel should be subjected to disciplinary procedures, but should openly call a properly constituted meeting to discuss their grievances, a senior party official said yesterday.

The party’s secretary for Administration Cde Ignatius Chombo said due process should be conducted where a person accused of misconduct should be advised of the pending charges and summoned to attend to make representations to the charge.

Cde Chombo’s remarks come in the wake of a decision by some Harare provincial members to pass a vote of no confidence on national political commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere, and Harare provincial political commissar Cde Shadreck Mashayamombe at the weekend.

The incident resulted in some skirmishes at the provincial offices.

zanu-pf Harare provincial secretary for administration Cde George Mashavave announced the decision where he accused Cde Mashayamombe of working with the embattled Kasukuwere.

In an interview yesterday, Cde Chombo said he was still to get a full briefing regarding what transpired in Harare, but explained procedures to be followed for a vote of no confidence, which dovetailed with what President Mugabe, who is also First Secretary of the party said a fortnight ago.

“I have just heard about it, but I have not yet seen anything from that province. The issue is how many people attended the meeting. If it is the province it has 120 or thereabout.

“The province includes all organs, the youth wing, women and the main body,” said Cde Chombo.

He said another issue that should be followed was the need for reasonable notice given to provincial members including the person to whom the vote of no confidence is intended.

“Some provincial members can argue that why did you call for such a meeting on Easter Holiday when we were at church. Why not convene it openly.

“Others would say why convening such a meeting when we were preparing for Independence celebrations.

“The President said meetings should be openly called for to say we want to call a meeting on such and such a day in respect of complaints we have against our treasury, for instance. The person concerned should be notified,” said Cde Chombo.

He said charges against the person ought to be read to him in that meeting, which should have a quorum.

“Charges against that person should be read to him and (he) responds. You then assess his response. If it is not satisfactory, you then proceed to pass a vote of no confidence. The people who should attend that meeting should be provincial members and not their friends who would have been bussed and given beer. After that you pass on to the organ above you,” said Cde Chombo.

zanu-pf acting Harare provincial chair Cde Charles Tavengwa said, they would investigate the circumstances surrounding the skirmishes.

He said the meeting to pass a vote of no confidence was not duly constituted and those who called it defied the President’s directive to halt all demonstrations.

“I was not aware of that meeting and even if they had approached me, I would not have sanctioned it because the President made a directive not to hold demonstrations,” said Cde Tavengwa who is also a Politburo member.

zanu-pf secretary for Information and Publicity for Harare Province Cde Abisha Ushehwekunze, echoed the same sentiments saying they would convene a meeting this week.

Cde Mashavave declined to comment yesterday and referred questions to Cde Tawengwa.