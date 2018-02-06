UPDATED: Zanu-PF warns members against violence

Sydney Mubaiwa in Bikita

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira has warned ruling party members against engaging in political violence, saying those caught on the wrong side of the law will be arrested irrespective of their position in the party.

He said the ruling party was guided by calls by President Mnangagwa that political violence had no place in the country as Zimbabwe gears for upcoming harmonised elections. Addressing ruling party supporters in Bikita recently, Cde Chadzamira said there would be no sacred cows when dealing with perpetrators of political violence.

“Our leader President Mnangagwa has been making clarion calls for peaceful elections,” he said. “The President has strongly stated that there is no room for political violence here in Zimbabwe and has even highlighted that message at various international fora that the new Government condemns all forms of violence as the nation braces for elections.

‘’I am happy that President Mnangagwa’s message has been loud and clear that perpetrators of political violence will be dealt with without fear or favour, there will be no sacred cows.’’

Cde Chadzamira said police were on the lookout for perpetrators of political violence ahead, during and after the harmonised polls. “The police have already been given a task to decisively deal with political violence, we condemn political violence from whatever source and the message of non-violence does not apply to zanu-pf members alone, but also to members of the opposition, the law will be applied fairly,’’ he said.

Cde Chadzamira said President Mnangagwa has already expressed willingness to invite the international community to observe the forthcoming elections, a sign of his seriousness to have free, fair and credible polls, devoid of violence. He reiterated that the ruling party would not condone the imposition of candidates during primary elections to choose those who will represent zanu-pf in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

“zanu-pf is a democratic party and leaders in the party are chosen by the people,” said Cde Chadzamira. “People should be allowed to choose leaders of their choice and there will be no imposition of candidates. However, people should also be wary of selfish leaders who do not bring any meaningful development once they have been elected into office.’’