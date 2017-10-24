No cash for individuals, says BAZ

October 24, 2017
Dr Jinya

Dr Jinya

Enacy Mapakame
The Bankers Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ) says banks are currently prioritising exporters for cash withdrawals and foreign currency allocation over individual account holders due to the prevailing cash shortages. Responding to questions at the recently held ZimTrade annual exporters’ conference held in the capital, BAZ president Dr Charity Jinya said physical cash – being bond notes and US dollar notes – is in short supply while nostro balances are also running low.

As such, local banks had a mandate to prioritise exporters who oil the economy, ahead of consumptive purposes. This, she said, would enable industry to increase production for the export market.

“For people who are not exporters, the likelihood of getting cash from banks are slim, under the current situation. That is why we are encouraging the use of plastic money When we receive cash, we have to think if we should give it to individuals or companies that will generate more cash and foreign currency. This is a difficult decision we have to take, we have to face the truth, cash is a scarce commodity and therefore it should be rationed. That is why we are encouraging the use of electronic platforms,” she said.

Zimbabwe has been experiencing foreign currency shortages since early last year resulting in long queues at banks. This has also led to the mushrooming of illegal cash dealers selling cash in the form of bond notes or the United States dollar at a premium.
  • Truth

    I am being taxed for the money that I am denied access to, senior government officials should stop making foreign trips because they the ones who are just consuming with no production. President should cut his foreign trips and seek medical attention in here and his colleagues. Civilians are being punished because of arrogant and selfish rulers. God have mercy on Zimbabwe this is worse than what Israelites experienced in Egypt and Babylon I presume. You have tried all solutions and have failed and there is one constant variable that is still in the mix Zanu PF must Gooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo then we see what others can offer. Zanu PF you are not Alpha and Omega.

  • Kusvikazvanaka

    I read and understand that consumptive purposes should use ‘PLASTIC Money” ….well…If you are to pay LOBOLA, you just ask whether the inlaws have a running Ecocash and there we go…Welcome to the land of PLENTY!!

  • kutototo

    Why are you giving exporters bond notes, why not just reserve US dollars for exporters and allow us the ordinary people to withdraw bond notes.

  • Hombarume

    Babylon. Until we say meeeehhh like a goat.
    This is painful.
    Not even in Somalia or South Sudan are people limited to their cash…

  • Kwangwari Gwayendepi

    When you live in a failed state that’s exactly what it means. The regime owns you and all your possession kikiki

  • mpengo

    The Banking industry is the most hated of all.

    For the second time (first time during the infamous 2008 hyperinflation)…they have some blame to share for the current situation. From rogue tellers to bank managers, they are a lot that are greatly despised by people and are only good for eroding the trust we should have in them.

  • Masambara2

    It appears to me there is no clue to the current situation. Its sad my Generation is witnessing “Economic Vandalism” at un-imagined proportions. If someone is not an “Exporter” but directly brings Cash from the Diaspora they do not get their cash from the Bank!. What this basically means is that Diaspora cash originally destined for Zimbabwe will now be re-routed to neighbouring Countries. Initially it was Gedye-Gedye but it appears we are “clever fools”. Which Investor would want to come into our Economic situation where they bring Foreign currency are not allowed by circumstances to repatriate their profits out of Zim because of a dubious “Priority List” on Foreign currency allocation. The Privileged few are ripping us off. Itai Henyu!