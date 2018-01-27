No blank cheque to sign Billiat: Tinkler

JOHANNESBURG. – SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler says his South African Premiership soccer club aren’t able to afford the kind of money needed to sign Mamelodi Sundowns winger Khama Billiat. Billiat appears set to leave the Brazilians, possibly in the January transfer window. It’s thought he is angling for an overseas move, but there has also been talk that a local PSL club could come in for the Zimbabwean international.

Having released and sold several players, including top striker Jeremy Brockie to Sundowns, Tinkler has conceded that he needs to go to the market. However, the former Bafana Bafana midfielder says he may be forced to look to the continent for signings as he feels PSL players are often over-priced. And he poured cold water on any talk of signing Billiat.

“We are thin at the moment. We are very thin. Obviously, a striker (is priority), right now we have Kingston (Nkhatha) and a young boy Darren Smith (who are fit), and that’s too much pressure to put onto the young man to be honest,” Tinkler told the media.

“We are fairly close (to signing a new player), I don’t want to mention names yet because like I said, that process is still in negotiations and I don’t want things to be changing last minute and Ichequebooksn idiot because I told you this one is coming in and it doesn’t happen.

“I can guarantee you Khama Billiat is not one of them. We don’t have blank chequebooks here.

“We need to bring in at least two quality players. The problem with the local market is it has become extremely expensive. It is the harsh reality, and I question whether those players are actually worth that kind of money, and like I said to you, we simply run on a budget.” – Supersport.com