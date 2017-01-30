Night Baba Harare shook the capital

Tawanda Marwizi and Tawanda Matanhire

Parking space outside Jazz 24 /7 along Sam Nujoma Street was a nightmare as cars ovrflowed into adjacent streets, leaving motorists with very few options.

Any newcomer to showbiz would think Baba Harare is a big name in the industry because of how his debut show and album launch was attended.

It was a packed venue and merrymakers were squeezed in Jazz 24 /7 to witness the former Jah Prayzah lead guitarist unveiling his “Chikwama Changu” album.

Baba Harare, born Braveman Chizvino, had a memorable album launch that brought together various musicians and fans from all walks of life.

Also known as “City Father”, Baba Harare made a grand entrance into showbiz.

Several other musicians that include Kandyman Kobiri, Gonyeti, Tete Pipiro and Mbeu performed while Kireni Zulu, Tatenda Pinjisi, Suluman Chimbetu, Franco Slomo, Tendai Dembo, Simon Mutambi, Jah Prayzah, Andy Muridzo and Progress Chipfumo among other musicians were in attendance.

Though the show started later than expected, fans waited patiently for the “City Father” to unveil his offering.

However, despite the hype and good attendance, the sound system was the biggest let-down for the launch.

It did injustice to the event as people would hardly hear the vocals of the new group.

Baba Harare wanted to abort his act because of the poor sound system, but later changed his mind after Jah Prayzah and Andy Muridzo joined him on stage

Baba Harare pocketed $220 after a music fan bought the latest album during an auction.

The album “Chikwama Changu” carries 14 songs, namely “ Chikwama”, “Sirivia”, “We Need Peace”, “Champagne”, “Tsvimbo”, “Zindakupi”, “Zuva Riye”, “Wabvuta Moyo”, “Murume Wangu Pauro”, “Ibva Pano”, “I Will Never Fall in Love”, “Advance Kusugar”, “Gara Neni” and “Wandinoda”.

“Tsvimbo” is deemed to be controversial as it hints on speculated reasons Baba Harare left Jah Prayzah’s Third Generation band.

Some of the lyrics on the song go: “Iyi itsvimbo yandakanda murima handina wandakananga asi anyumwa bere nderake, goodbye my friend, ndinokushuwira zvakanaka handina chigumbu.

“Mukapa chichemo chenyu kuti muwedzerwe muripo zvinonzi mufanha wakura musoro, aah mutikwanire.”

Commenting on the song, Baba Harare said this is just a piece of art.

Though he downplayed the meaning of the song, sources said he recorded the song after a crunch meeting at Jah Prayzah before he left the group.

It is said Baba Harare went into the studio in an emotional state and did the song that is apparently targeted at his former boss.

The launch will go down in history books as one of the best well-attended events for a debutant and it remains to be seen if Baba Harare will be able to maintain the momentum.