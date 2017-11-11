Nigeria’s Tekno comes to Harare

Robert Mukondiwa

The Nigerian trek seems to be heading for an avalanche with confirmation that sensational Nigerian heartthrob, music protégé Tekno, will be making a date with the nation’s capital on November 24, exactly 24 hours before fellow Nigerian artiste Davido was also expected to perform in Zimbabwe. Davido, yet again, developed cold feet and has yet again withdrawn but is poised to still make a romance with the nation.

Davido was again a no-show in his last scheduled show while Tekno makes a debut appearance. The show, hosted by Triplife Entertainment is expected to draw quite a lot of attention as it set the social media waves alight since the announcement was made and has become one of the biggest trending topics. Seasoned artiste Plot set the issue on mad fire when he posted it on his hugely popular and followed Facebook page where he is a trendsetter saying how he believed the show would most probably be a game changer. His followers agreed.

“We are certainly poised for the event with plans underway right now and in full gear, as we also pitch a tent for the event to ensure that the rain fears are allayed,” said a spokesperson for the organisers. Triplife Entertainment promised the very best with the coming of Tarrus Riley and we promise no less this time. We delivered, and we will yet again deliver!”

Tekno is setting the world ablaze as a producer, musician, choreographer, with his hand being on many products including those that have put artistes like Davido on the map in most recent times and he is arguably the “best of Naija music” these days and possibly beyond. And the chickening out of Davido and crew is ample evidence that Triplife had torched what would have been a fierce game of thrones as to who occupies the apex.

The competition chose not to take the risk. The show, scheduled for Alexandra Sports Club will also feature the nation’s finest Winky D, rising flame Gary Tight, Simba Tagz, DJ Stavo, XQ, Takura and The Family 263.

“As Triplife our ambition is to change the game and set it alight. The fans should get the best,” said the spokesperson.

And the best they certainly seem to be getting!