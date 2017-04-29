Newspaper revives Infantino witch-hunt

Sports Reporter

A GERMANY newspaper, Der Siegel, is reviving the witch-hunt on FIFA president Gianni Infantino suggesting he might have influenced the outcome of the CAF elections when he visited Zimbabwe.

The report will be carried in today’s edition of Der Spiegel and accuses Infantino of having gone too far, and possibly broken FIFA Ethics regulations, when he was in Zimbabwe.

Infantino was in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Uganda and West Africa ahead of the CAF elections which were won by Ahmad Ahmad who shocked long-serving boss Issa Hayatou.

Sources said yesterday that while Der Spiegel didn’t have anything irregular about ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa, who hosted a belated birthday party that was attended by Infantino and a number of African football bosses, they feel Infantino might have broken ethics regulations with his conduct in Harare.

The FIFA boss has faced similar allegations in the past in what his supporters claim is a brutal witch-hunt.