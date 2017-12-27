New VPs get endorsement

Herald Reporters

ZANU-PF provinces have endorsed the decision by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to appoint Retired General Constantino Guvheya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga and Minister of Defence, State Security and War Veterans Cde Kembo Mohadi as his deputies, saying the two bring vast experience that will benefit both the party and the nation.

They also said the appointments were in line with the party’s time-honoured practice of abiding by the 1987 Unity Accord signed between the former President Robert Mugabe and late national hero Dr Joshua Nkomo. Zanu-PF Midlands provincial chairman Cde Daniel Mackenzie Ncube welcomed the appointments saying the two were distinguished cadres of the party.

“As Midlands province, we are excited by the appointments of the two Vice Presidents. Apart from being distinguished heroes of our liberation struggle they are committed cadres and will bring much needed discipline in the running of the party,” Cde Ncube said. Matabeleland North provincial chairman Cde Richard Moyo said the province was fully behind the new appointments.

“We’re fully behind the appointments of the Vice Presidents. As a party we gave the President power to elect his deputies and he made the right appointments,” he said. Cde Moyo said Cde Mohadi, who is from Matabeleland region, deserved the elevation as his loyalty to the party was unquestionable.

“Cde Mohadi has been in the party and has never lost an election. He is committed to Zanu-PF,” he said. Mashonaland West chairman Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi also welcomed the appointments.

“The appointments complete the processes that started at the Extraordinary Congress (mid-December). As a province, we are excited by the appointments because the two are veterans of the liberation struggle and experienced cadres.

“It is that vast experience and loyalty that will benefit the party and the Government,” Cde Ziyambi said. Harare provincial chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa congratulated the two Vice Presidents on their latest assignments.

“As Harare province we welcome the appointment of General Chiwenga (Rtd) and Cde Mohadi and we believe this will strengthen the party and His Excellency the President as he delivers on his promise to the nation which is productivity and the economy.

“There are exciting times ahead now that the President has his full team that will assist him in implementing his programmes,” Cde Masimirembwa said. Mashonaland East chairman Cde Joel Biggie Matiza said the two Vice Presidents would strengthen the party.

“These are liberation war icons and will benefit the party immensely given their experience gained before and after Independence,” he said. Matabeleland South chairman Cde Rabelani Choeni said President Mnangagwa had made the right choice in appointing Cde Mohadi.

“The President in his appointment chose the right candidate (Mohadi). Matabeleland South will work harder now that it has a senior leader in the party and Government. Cde Mohadi is one of the senior freedom fighters. He started contesting to lead Beitbridge at a time when some people were afraid to stand for political office,” said Cde Choeni. He said it was his hope that Cde Mohadi would work for the development of all Matabeleland provinces, unlike his predecessor who had neglected Matabeleland South.

“We want to see development in Matabeleland South through Command Livestock production. The former Vice President, Phelekezela Mphoko, never came to Matabeleland South, he limited himself to Bulawayo and Matabeleland North. It is our hope that as a senior politician he will unite the people and promote development,” Cde Choeni said.

He said the appointment of someone from Matabeleland South brings the province into the spotlight as it was now being overshadowed by Bulawayo and Matabeleland North in the appointment of Vice Presidents. His Bulawayo counterpart, Professor Callistus Ndlovu, said he would not comment on Vice Presidential appointments as it was President Mnangagwa’s prerogative. It is the prerogative of the President to appoint persons and he has done that now,” said Prof Ndlovu.