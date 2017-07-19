New tourism attractions on cards

July 19, 2017 Business
Sydney Kawadza Senior Reporter
Zimbabwe is set to develop new and unexplored tourism attractions to enhance its chances of making the sector a $5 billion economy by 2020.

The initiative is part of the National Tourism Master Plancrafted by the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry which would include the strengthening of Tourism Development Zones and Community-based Tourism Development among its targets.

Speaking on the sidelines of the National Tourism Master Plan Sensitisation Workshop in Harare yesterday, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Walter Mzembi said his department, through the programme, was geared to build the sector around Zimbabwe’s God-given endowments.

“We have signposted a $5 billion tourism economy by the year 2010. It’s called – Vision 5:5:15:2020 – towards a $5 billion tourism economy from five million arrivals, contributing 15 percent to the Gross Domestic Product, by year 2020,” he said.

Minister Mzembi said the Master Plan would also seek to create, out of Zimbabwe, a world class destination. “We already are (a world class tourist destination) by virtue of the endowments that we have in our country, with the Victoria Falls, being the signature attraction for the country,” he said.

In its executive summary, the Master Plan says time was ripe for tourism to become the strategic spearhead to move Zimbabwe to new more favourable horizons.

The Master Plan also captured 11 tourism development zones, some of which, have been designated to Special Economic Zones. These include the Victoria Falls that already has enhanced features in terms of investment attractiveness.

“My vision is really to see that extension of SEZ status extended to all remaining 10 in the country so that we have a democratic dispensation that ensures that there is tourism for all inclusivity,” Minister Mzembi said.
  • Moe_Scyslack2

    Tourism my foot. You see a huge hotel sitting empty. A few years ago I was in Hwange and I swear there were no more than 3 guests. Why charge $250 a night and get 3 guests and not $100 and get 50 guests. I don’t get it. The rates are just ridiculous. If I’m a teacher earning $400 a month you think I will part with $250 for a single night? Our resorts must be enjoyed by Zimbos first before foreigners. Yet there are millions who don’t even know where Vic Falls is located. Foreigners know more about Zim than we do. There is something wrong with this model.