New Shona book blames parents

Vongai Mbara Arts Reporter

Engineer and author Damiano Chiuswa recently launched his first book, “Mandiputsira Imba Yangu”, a narrative that blames parents for failing to groom their kids for marriage.

The book launch was held in Kadoma and amongst attendees were Zimbabwe Publishing House representatives and Agriseeds sales and marketing manager, Ivan Craig who was the guest of honour.

In his book, Chiuswa blames the parents for failing to groom their children before marriage which is the main reason why young marriages are collapsing.

“It is really sad how young marriages are collapsing these days. It is because parents are not playing their role of teaching and grooming children for marriage. To them marriage is all sunny skies and is about spoiling each other but they do not know the other sacrifices that need to be made,” said Chiuswa.

“Mandiputsira Imba Yangu” is a hilarious story of how parents may let their children down by not working together in the vocation of raising them. The daughter blames the mother for not grooming her for the marriage life which results in divorce.

At the book launch, Ivan Craig said several factors were resulting in marriage break ups.

“As parents, we love our children too much. It is only natural but we should be careful and be in control. It is our duty to instil good values in our children and they should know that this is wrong and. Sometimes our children may disappoint us but at least we should do our part so that they do not blame us in the future,” said Craig.

Damiano Chiuswa said he will continue writing more books and he thanked the Zimbabwe Publishing House for helping him publish the book.

The book is now on the market and it is going for $5 a copy.