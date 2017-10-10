New ranks for Harare

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

Harare City Council has announced new ranks for local and long-distance transporters and warned those who flout by-laws by picking and dropping off passengers at undesignated points that they risk having their route permits withdrawn. Council officials said they are going to enforce the use of designated holding bays to de-congest the city. In a statement, City of Harare acting town clerk Mrs Josephine Ncube said council had developed a framework for inner city renewal, which was aimed at de-congesting the city and bringing order and sanity in the Central Business District.

“In the implementation of the first phase of the framework, the City of Harare has resolved to embark on an intensive exercise to bring order and sanity in the Central Business District and other affected areas in light of the unprecedented levels of chaos prevailing in the city. The second phase of the inner city renewal framework will start with a stakeholders meeting on Wednesday 18th October at Town House. The meeting will focus on developing a Planning and Economic Framework for the CBD and coming up with strategies for organised economic activity in the CBD,” she said.

Mrs Ncube said some of the operators had caused chaos and mayhem in the city.

“Council is, therefore, going to enforce the use of holding bays designed to decongest the city. These are as follows: all Commuter Omnibus Operators, who use Copacabana Bus Terminus and Market Square Bus Terminus are with immediate effect instructed to go back to the Coventry Holding Bay where a proper control mechanism has been put in place to ensure the re-operationalisation of the bay. All Commuter Omnibus Operators, who use S.V Muzenda (Fourth Street), and Charge Office Bus Termini are going to use the space opposite Rhodesville Police Station along Robert Mugabe Road as their holding bay,” she said.

Mrs Ncube reminded commuter omnibus operators of the official designated bus ranks in the CBD, which are, Copacabana (western and north-western suburbs); Charge Office (Chitungwiza and southern suburbs); Fourth Street (Ruwa, Marondera, eastern and north eastern suburbs); Market Square (western and southern suburbs) and Rezende (Mt Pleasant and University of Zimbabwe).

“Council is in the process of rationalising the issuance of route authority and will withdraw these from non-compliant operators. All illegal taxi operators commonly known as mushika-shika are instructed to stop operating forthwith. All those willing to operate as taxi operators should follow the necessary procedure and register. Council, together with the Zimbabwe Republic Police, are going to take decisive measures against operators who wilfully cause chaos by using undesignated ranks,” she said.

Mrs Ncube said Mbare Musika remains the main bus terminus for long distance buses and bus operators, who wish to utilise the pick-up points should register at Mbare district office and obtain special permits.

“The long distance buses, which were using pick-up and drop off zones in the CBD, are with immediate effect instructed to desist from that illegal practice,” she said.

Mrs Ncube said long distance buses should use the following pick-up and drop off points: “Bulawayo bound buses are going to use an open space between LongChen Plaza and National Sports Stadium between Samora Machel Avenue and Kirkman Road.

“Mutare bound buses are going to use the open space at the corner of Cripps Road and Seke Road next to City of Harare Quarry site, while Masvingo-bound buses are going to use the terminus at Mbudzi Roundabout. Bindura bound commuter omnibuses are going to use an open space along Leopold Takawira (western side) between Josiah Tongogara Street and Cork Road.”

Mrs Ncube said stakeholders are required to play their part in making the sunshine city the pride of Zimbabwe.