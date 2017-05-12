New Ford Transit: Strong contender in commercial vehicles segment

Tinashe Makichi —

MotoringThe Ford Transit is a range of Light Commercial vehicles produced by Ford and the first Transit Van made its debut in 1965. The primary concept behind the design of the Transit was to transport goods and passengers, cater for small business owners and big families.

Over the years the Transit has undergone face-lifts, technological advancements and diversity which have kept it on top of the game in the light commercial vehicles market segment.

It is available in two distinct models for the Sub Saharan markets namely the Ford Transit Connect and the Tourneo Connect.

Van operators and active families stand to benefit from exceptional fuel economy, load-carrying ability, safety and durability of these two models.

“The new Transit Connect and Tourneo Connect add an extremely important range to our portfolio, offering the latest technologies, outstanding flexibility, unrivalled safety and exceptional efficiency in a compact yet extremely versatile package” said Hope Kemadjou head marketing Duly Holdings Limited.

Tourneo Connect

The new Tourneo Connect has been designed for families and motorists with active lifestyles. It is stylish and catches the eye and the luxurious interior offers impressive flexibility from comfortable seating to a wide range of storage options and dual sliding doors.

It has remarkable fuel efficiency and advanced safety technologies typically associated with a lot of upmarket vehicles.

The Tourneo Connect is available in a choice of three specification levels and two wheelbase configurations.

The Ambiente and Trend use the short-wheelbase (SWB) five-seater platform, while the Titanium derivatives are based on the long-wheelbase (LWB) and the Grand Tourneo Connect layout comes in either standard five-seat configuration or optional seven-seat form.

The vehicle is practical because the second and third rows can be folded flat to reveal a massive 2 761 litres of packing space in the case of the Grand Tourneo Connect, or 2 620 litres for the SWB version.

The Tourneo is the ideal vehicle for School run Clubs or sporting activities such as mountain climbing and rowing because you can easily pack your equipment without any space constrains.

It is available in four competitively priced engines namely the 1.0 Eco Boost Ambiente, the 1,0 EcoBoost Tend, the 1,6 TDCi and the 1,6 EcoBoost Titaniumin.

The 1.0 EcoBoost Ambiente is the entry level spec and the 1,0 EcoBoost is a notch higher than its predecessor the EcoBoost Ambiente.

The EcoBoost engine produces 74kw of power and an impressive 170Nm of torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and consumes a mere 5,6l/100km in a combined cycle.

The 1,6 litre EcoBoost engine is matched exclusively to a six speed automatic transmission with an output of 110kw and a 240Nm of torque.

Transit Connect

Ford’s new Transit Connect offers exceptional fuel economy, load carrying ability and durability, making it the perfect choice for large fleet operators, businesses of all sizes and entrepreneurs.

“The Transit Connect sets new standards for compact vans and is the ideal partner for a wide range of businesses,” Mrs Kemadjou stated.

The primary target market for this compact commercial van includes trade customers, ranging from courier companies and those specialising in deliveries, to traditional tradesmen such as plumbers and electricians.

It is also perfect for retailers and businesses in the food, hospitality and related industries. Available in long-wheelbase panel van configuration and Ambiente trim, the Transit Connect offers a spacious and practical load area with a total volume of 3 222 litres.

It is capable of carrying a 1 004 kg payload, and has a maximum towing capacity of 1 200 kg – thereby making it one of the most capable and versatile commercial vehicles in its segment.

It is available in an economical 1,6 TDCi engine with a combined fuel consumption of 4,9l/100 km.

The Transit Connect has been subjected to Ford’s ultra-stringent commercial vehicle testing and durability standards.

It covered the equivalent of 5-million kilometres in arduous testing, including at least 400 000km in tough real-world fleet conditions with Transit Connect users.

Service intervals are 20 000 km on the EcoBoost petrol models and 15 000 km on the TDCi diesel derivatives.

Both models are available in Zimbabwe and you can contact Dulys or Croco Motors.