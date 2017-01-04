NetOne appoints Manyaya PR exec

Nyemudzai Kakore Herald Correspondent—

NetOne has appointed Mr George Manyaya as the Public Relations and Special Projects Executive with effect from January 3, 2017.

Acting chief executive officer Mr Brian Mutandiro, in a statement yesterday, said Mr Manyaya had emerged as the successful candidate in interviews conducted recently and had been roped in to complement NetOne’s efforts to turnaround the telecoms firm to become the network of choice.

“We believe he has the potential to assist us to efficiently take our product to the market, enhance brand visibility and awareness. We have become the network of choice as manifested by the magnificent migration to NetOne lines in 2016, which has resultantly led to a significant growth in our market share,” he said.

“This upward trend will be sustained exponentially in 2017 judging from what the team has in store for our current and prospective subscribers. We will continue to identify and recruit skills that add value and subscribe to our vision.”

Mr Manyaya is currently reading for a Doctorate in Business Administration with Binary University (Malaysia) in collaboration with Chinhoyi University of Technology.

He holds a Master of Commerce in Strategic Management and Corporate Governance degree from the Midlands State University and another Master’s Degree in International Relations from the University of Zimbabwe.

He is also a holder of Bachelor of Commerce Honours degree in Business Management attained from the Midlands State University.

Mr Manyaya is also a trained journalist with a Diploma in Mass Communication and Journalism Studies.

He holds other qualifications, among them, a certificate in Diplomacy and Protocol and is a member of the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations (ZIPR) and the Project Management Institute of Zimbabwe (PMZ).

He has an impeccable public relations record and vast experience in mining, aviation, banking and the United Nations system.

Over the years he has been exposed to various national projects.

He joins NetOne from Mbada Diamonds where he headed the Public Relations department and spearheaded various community projects and introduced an effective communication strategy.

He has been a member of the Zimbabwe delegation to the Kimberly Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) and in 2013 he was appointed a Tourism Brand Ambassador for the UNWTO 20th General Assembly, which was successfully co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Zambia and he was part of the organising team.

He served on the board of the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) in 2014, a company he had worked for during the early years of his career.