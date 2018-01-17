National Disability Board named

Ropafadzo Ndangariro and Melissa Makoto

Labour and Social Welfare Minister Petronella Kagonye on Monday appointed a 17-member National Disability Board expected to develop policies that improve the lives of people living with disabilities. The board members were drawn from organisations that represent the disabled, employer representative organisations and various Government ministries. It becomes the sixth National Disability Board. The board would be chaired by Ms Mercy Maunganidze of the Zimbabwe Albino Association.

Others board members are Mrs Rejoice Timire Ncube, Mr Albert Zimunhu, Mr Langton Mugova, Miss Tsidzirai Makurudza, Mr Edward Mundanga, Mrs Constance Sibanda, Ms Farai Manyamana, Mr Crabbie Chinomona, Ms Senzeni Mutevedzi, Mr Tsarai Mugoni, Mr Rufaro Pasipanodya, Miss Precious Musiniwa, Mr Munyaradzi Mushukuto, Engineer Simon Tewelde, Mr Khudzi Ncube and Mr Sneddon Soko.

Minister Kagonye said the board should assist the ministry in delivering its 100-day rapid results initiatives. “Your appointment has come at a crucial time in the disability fraternity and the nation as a whole, where you are being called upon to prove your worth as it is no longer business as usual within the new dispensation,” she said.

“This calls for all of us to join hands and work hard towards the success of this initiative. The purpose of the board is to assist the minister in the implementation of programmes that uplift the lives of the people with disabilities. The board also formulates and develops policies and strategies designed to ensure persons living with disabilities live independent lives and that they have access to all social services.”

Minister Kagonye said the appointment of the board was timeous as it came when the ministry was finalising the National Disability Policy and aligning the Disabled Persons Act with the Constitution. “Please be advised that your new responsibilities require you to be committed, vigilant and determined,” said Mrs Kagonye.

“Being a board member requires you to be the eyes and ears of all persons with disabilities.”