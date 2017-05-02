Mzembi brims with confidence

Tanaka Vunganai Herald Reporter

TOURISM and Hospitality Industry Minister Dr Walter Mzembi says he is ready for elections to choose the new Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.

The polls are set for May 11 and 12 in Madrid, Spain.

Addressing a Press conference in Harare on Sunday, Dr Mzembi said he was confident of landing the post even though competition was stiff.

“A win will not be easy. There is serious competition out there and some of it far better resourced than our own campaign,” he said.

Dr Mzembi said he was banking on his experience in Government and the tourism sector.

During his campaign, he visited all UNTWO member-states.

“Our hope in these final stages is that decency and fair play will prevail. For my part I am dedicated to such an approach. Let the best man or woman win through fair and legitimate means.

“Although we can take nothing for granted and although there is still everything left to play for, I believe we are well-placed within this race,” said Dr Mzembi.

Brazil, Georgia, Colombia, Republic of Korea and Seychelles are also vying for the post.

Seychelles fielded a candidate, going against the rest of Africa which is fully behind Dr Mzembi.