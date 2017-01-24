My background is my inspiration: Killer T

Naledi Sande Arts Reporter —

Dancehall star Kelvin Kusikwenyu, stage name Killer T, says his background inspires most of his lyrics that have been well received in contemporary society.

Killer T, a former tout, was speaking after his performance at Werras Sports Bar in Glenview over the weekend.

He is currently riding high with his new album “Bvunza Tinzwe”, that has tracks “Dai Maigona Kunamata”, “Hauchateerera”, “Kugara Newe”, “Mafans Angu”, “Mutoro Warema” , “Ndisungei “Nhaiwe Rufu”, “Umwe Wangu “Vakandinyararira”, “Vana Vangu” ,”Vanorohwa Nemabeers” and “Wakandigona”.

He performed most of his popular tracks with “Takangodaro” being the crowd’s favourite. His background inspired most of his songs.

“I have already set new trends with ‘Ngoma Ndaimba’ solid messages as well as good arrangement of songs. We have managed to do the same on this album,” he said.

The artiste, who rose to fame with his popular “Tirikumhanya” song, thanked thousands of fans for rallying behind his music.

“I am happy people came in their numbers despite the wet weather.

“I value that support and we have a song dedicated to our lovely fans,” he said.

Over the years, Killer T has proved to be one of the most hardworking and consistent dancehall artistes in Zimbabwe.

He has six awards to his name some of which are Best Artiste 2016 (Man), and his 2015 album “Ngoma Ndaimba” was voted the Best Album for that year.

He was also crowned Best Social Message Musician for his song “Chikorobho” and his collaboration with Fungisai Zvakavapano Mashavave “Vanondibatirana” earned him the Best Collaboration gong at the Zimdancehall Awards last year.