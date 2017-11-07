Muzadzi backs his Ngezi

Paul Mundandi Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars assistant coach Gift “Umbro” Muzadzi has vowed to protect their gains after the Mhondoro side returned to the top of the table in this year’s riveting Premiership title race. Ngezi dismissed Bantu Rovers at Luveve on Sunday to reclaim the top position with a solitary Donald Teguru strike in a weekend of good fortunes for all the four teams involved in the race.

Muzadzi, a veteran goalkeeper’s coach who won the championship medal thrice as a player, feels that it will be a big reward for Ngezi players, the community and the executive if they remain focused. They face fellow title contenders Chicken Inn in their next assignment after the international break.

“We are aware that Chicken Inn are chasing the title but as Ngezi we will not lose ground. We came very far and we have been in the top four since the beginning of the season. Our culture at Baobab is not to lose at home and if you come here you have to be prepared for a big fight and I think a lot of people saw this when we played Dynamos at home. We are dreaming big. It is every coach’s dream in the Premiership to win the league championship and we are no exception.

“A number of people thought we were a small team but I am happy that we fought and managed to be there rubbing shoulders with the teams at the top,” said Muzadzi. The former Warriors goalkeeper also paid tribute to their merry band of supporters and the club’s management. We are proud of our executive, fans and players. We feel it can be done and our players have to believe that it can be done because they came a long way. They have adapted to our methods and I take my hat off for them. We are not a small team and our players know what they want to achieve, they know what the board at Ngezi is expecting, the fans at Ngezi are expecting from them. I respect what the fans have done for us. We are now in the last lap and they have to do more in the remaining games against Chicken Inn and Triangle. We respect them for what they have done to Ngezi. “The community have done wonders to a two year old team who are now competing with the old boys. We have players and coaches who have been associated with Dynamos. I like the flair and fighting spirit they have demonstrated. They know how to handle pressure and some have been there. One can’t take away that Dynamos flair from us and it has played a bigger part to the Ngezi team,’’ Muzadzi said.