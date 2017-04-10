Mutumwa Mwazha’s wife dies

April 10, 2017 Local News
Mrs Mwazha

Lionel Depute Herald Reporter
Wife to the founder and leader of the African Apostolic Church (AAC) Paul Mwazha, Joyce Makaonesu Mwazha, has died.

She was 79.

Mrs Mwazha died on Saturday afternoon at her home in Hatfield, Harare. She is survived by Mr Mwazha, five children, 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Mrs Mwazha will be buried at N.C Mwazha Plot, Munyati South in Chivhu, on Wednesday.

In the late 80s, Mrs Mwazha used to run businesses before she started full- time church work at AAC.

Her son, Dr Masimba Mwazha, said his mother succumbed to diabetes that she battled with for a long time.

“Its God’s hands to survive for more than 20 years with diabetes, which had affected her kidneys,” he said.

Mrs Mwazha’s daughter, Tendai, said her mother taught them forgiveness and was a peacemaker.

She said they had lost a resilient, intelligent, caring and loving mother.

AAC publicity and information secretary Bishop Elson Tafa said Mrs Mwazha was the mother supreme of AAC worldwide, a counsellor and a healer.

“She was in charge of the Holy Communion and led all the women of African Apostolic Church worldwide,” he said. “She provided counselling, healing, teaching and deliverance.”

Mr Mwazha is referred to by his followers as “Mutumwa”, a title equated to an apostle.
  • Moe_Scyslack2

    She was well known for healing? She succumbed to diabetes. Religion is the real opium for the masses.

  • Humphrey

    MHSRIP

  • Taku

    Rest in peace Mai Mudzidzisi

  • Mbla

    Deepest condolences to AAC and Zimbabwe at large

  • heroman

    Its not always a good thing to comment on hings you dont know. The church does not stop people from going to hospital or taking medication, NO.

  • heroman

    History will always repeat itself,even biblically

  • Munyaradzi Mushato

    At a human level, sin and death are unifiers , where upon all things must be left in the hands of the creator. We have all sinned and fallen short of the glory of God and that is why we die ,therefore we should not put ourselves at higher moral standing than others.When we are still alive , let’s use that opportunity to reconcile with our Creator through Jesus Christ. Let’s admit we are sinners who require Jehovha’ s undeserved kindness , that way , He will save us from perishing in sin. Haughtyness and an inclination to judge others originates with the father of lies and deceit , the devil.