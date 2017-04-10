Mutumwa Mwazha’s wife dies

Lionel Depute Herald Reporter

Wife to the founder and leader of the African Apostolic Church (AAC) Paul Mwazha, Joyce Makaonesu Mwazha, has died.

She was 79.

Mrs Mwazha died on Saturday afternoon at her home in Hatfield, Harare. She is survived by Mr Mwazha, five children, 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Mrs Mwazha will be buried at N.C Mwazha Plot, Munyati South in Chivhu, on Wednesday.

In the late 80s, Mrs Mwazha used to run businesses before she started full- time church work at AAC.

Her son, Dr Masimba Mwazha, said his mother succumbed to diabetes that she battled with for a long time.

“Its God’s hands to survive for more than 20 years with diabetes, which had affected her kidneys,” he said.

Mrs Mwazha’s daughter, Tendai, said her mother taught them forgiveness and was a peacemaker.

She said they had lost a resilient, intelligent, caring and loving mother.

AAC publicity and information secretary Bishop Elson Tafa said Mrs Mwazha was the mother supreme of AAC worldwide, a counsellor and a healer.

“She was in charge of the Holy Communion and led all the women of African Apostolic Church worldwide,” he said. “She provided counselling, healing, teaching and deliverance.”

Mr Mwazha is referred to by his followers as “Mutumwa”, a title equated to an apostle.