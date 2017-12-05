Mutsvangwa hits back at MDC-T

Herald Reporter—

Presidential adviser Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa yesterday hit back at suggestions by MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai that he was never approached to form a coalition Cabinet. Cde Mutsvangwa reiterated that Mr Tsvangirai blocked his deputies and Mr Tendai Biti from joining the Cabinet because of their disloyalty to the embattled opposition leader. He was responding to Mr Tsvangirai’s spokesman Mr Luke Tamborinyoka’s outburst, denying assertions his boss was approached to allow his legislators take up Cabinet posts in the new dispensation.

“One cannot run away from the fact that the fate that befell Tendai Biti and a clutch of MDC deputies is a salutary reminder to the peril of disloyalty to Morgan Tsvangirai,” said Cde Mutsvangwa. Only a public disowning of this menacing sword of Damocles by MT himself would have helped the process of inclusivity forward.” Cde Mutsvangwa said a golden opportunity availed itself at the two million march when the war veterans invited him (Tsvangirai) at the Zimbabwe Grounds which he attended.

“For political safety of prospective Cabinet candidates from the opposition, President Mnangagwa had to be prudent in testing the waters of inclusivity in an atmosphere where opposition stalwarts sought a national unity government instead,” said Cde Mutsvangwa. After all enough deputies of the Eighth Parliament had paid the high prices of breaching the draconian provisions that militate against perceived party discipline. You can also count myself and the spiteful loss of the Norton constituency seat. That is why it was that much easier for the new President to reach out to the politically unencumbered figures from academia and business.”

Mr Tamborinyoka was quoted in privately owned media scoffing at Cde Mutsvangwa’s claims that the MDC-T leader turned down an offer to form a coalition Cabinet, demanding that he be included in the presidium. He described Cde Mutsvangwa’s statement as “dales and typical of a government used to misrepresent facts”.

Mr Tamborinyoka said President Mnangagwa never approached Mr Tsvangirai who was open to such an arrangement, hoping it would create an environment for implementing reforms which could lead to credible elections next year.