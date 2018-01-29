Mutodi off the hook

January 29, 2018 Crime & Courts, HARARE METROPOLITAN, Top Stories

MUTODI ENERGYFidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter—
Businessman and musician Energy Mutodi’s application for refusal of further remand was granted last Friday after the prosecution failed to justify its stance to keep him on remand without a trial date. Mutodi was on remand on charges of communicating false statements after allegedly implicating some politicians in the poisoning of President Mnangagwa last year.

He was facing two other charges — undermining the authority of former President Robert Mugabe and causing disaffection among the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF). Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa granted the application. Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa did not oppose the defence application.

The charges emanated from an article written by Mutodi last year in August titled “Why choosing a successor is a difficult job?” In the article, Mutodi warned former President Robert Mugabe that he would face a military coup if he failed to choose his successor wisely.

An online publication had interpreted the article wrongly after it posted news on its website insinuating that Mutodi had said Mugabe would go the Gaddafi way. The State alleged that the article caused disaffection among the defence forces and also undermined Mugabe’s authority.

On August 12, there was a Presidential Youth Interface Rally in Gwanda and by that time Mutodi was in prison when the then Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was allegedly poisoned.

Two weeks later, on August 25, after being released from prison on bail on the first two charges, Mutodi immediately posted on his Facebook wall that the then VP Mnangagwa had allegedly been poisoned in a helicopter he used to travel to Gwanda by two ministers whom he named.

Mutodi, who posted several articles in support of President Mnangagwa at the height of the succession battle, was arrested on charges of publishing falsehoods prejudicial to the State. Ms Mugwagwa refused further remand on all the three cases and Mutodi is now a freeman. Muzokuthula Mbuyisa of Mtetwa and Nyambirai represented Mutodi.
  • Mufaro Sibanda

    The Police must do their job .The public needs to know the culprits on the many attempts on ED’s life.
    The unanimous booing of the Police Chief Chihuri points to service issues with our police force.
    The courts must uphold the citizens right to free speech. That is what we fought for!

    Any laws that impede this constitutional to freedom of expression must be repealed.
    Who is going to apprehend the millions who across our cities came to assert Mugabe must go? Coup my foot! We are giving too much credit to Doctor Moyo and Doctor Chiwenga. We have a civilian Government.

    We should thank the Armed Forces all they did was avert a violent revolutionary insurrection. They provided a modicum for a peaceful retirement of a 93 year old!

  • Gary WekuZviyambe

    The ZANU-PF circus continues

  • Mubhudha Mamhosva Macase

    Good news and you stood for what you believed. We are happy for you. But l hope you are not being politically cleansed for Bikita South Constituency sir. We dont want you there, we are a poor community that you the rich boys have been exploiting since 1980 and never cared about the poor wanachi there. Being represented by the affluent like like you isnt moral and right. The people will choose from among themselves a son or a daughter to represent them. Take heed or drown.