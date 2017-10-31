Mutasa runs out of patience

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Mutasa could be losing patience with Lincoln Zvasiya and Denver Mukamba who apparently have failed to shed off their bad boy behaviour and have ended up disrupting the team. The pair last week caused fresh headaches to their coach when they failed to report for training ahead of a crucial top-of-the-table clash at Ngezi Platinum Stars.

DeMbare went on to lose the match 0-2 with both players conspicuous by their absence. This is not the first time Mutasa has had problems with Mukamba and Zvasiya’s wayward behaviour. Sources in the Glamour Boys camp yesterday said Mutasa, who has been credited with giving the players a lifeline amid grossly negative reports of alcohol abuse, could be giving up on them.

“Zvasiya has been facing marital problems of late but was bailed out by a member of the executive last week. But he still did not come for training and only pitched up on Thursday,’’ said the sources.

“What also angered the coach the most was that Zvasiya was seen in Ngezi when he should have been attending training. There has been suspicion about his conduct and the coach was not amused. Mukamba’s position has remained a mystery as he did not communicate with anyone. The coach might be forced to drop them from his squad because he feels his patience has been stretched enough.”

DeMbare team manager Richard Chihoro refused to talk about the players, referring the matter to the club’s executive. Club secretary-general Webster Marechera said he has heard about the players’ truancy but had not received official communication from the technical team.

“We have heard about the issues but usually when such things of discipline crop up we wait for the reports from the coach. He is the one who spends most of the time with them and if there is anything he is also the one who recommends what course of action he wants taken.

“We can only act on his report,” said Marechera. Dynamos are expected to resume training today ahead of their next match against Chapungu at the National Sports Stadium this Sunday. The Glamour Boys have been losing ground in the championship race and the 2-0 they suffered at Ngezi Platinum on Saturday has seen them slipping into third place with 58 points. They are now trailing Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum by two points with four games remaining in the season.

“As a big team, people always expect you to be on top all the time. I believe we are doing our best but it just can’t be going our way all the time. Every team goes through a bad spell but the most important thing is not to panic. There are still four games to be played. I think we have come a long way. Nobody gave us a chance to be where we are on the log standings when the season started.

“If you remember well, we started off badly but we kept the faith in our coach. If we had listened to the voices from the other people to fire him we probably could have lost the plot. We could have been fighting relegation by now but look we are only two points behind the leaders. This gives us hope because there are still 12 points to play for. Anything can happen in football. Unity has brought us this far and we hope to focus until the last game of the season,” said Marechera.