MUTASA GETS SOME LOVE

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

Dynamos ………………………………. (1) 3

ZPC Kariba ……………………………. (0) 1

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Mutasa turned into the darling of the supporters once again yesterday after leading the Harare giants to a comprehensive win over his mentor Sunday Chidzambwa’s ZPC Kariba at the National Sports Stadium.

The Harare giants, for the first time this season, scored three goals in a match to record their first home victory in style after Emmanuel Mandiranga, Denver Mukamba and late substitute Quality Kangadze found the target.

Kangadze needed three minutes to get his name on the scoresheet after he was brought in as a 90th minute replacement. But the visitors’ substitute Daniel Chakupe had his fair share of the limelight with a superb long-range strike so rich in quality that it could have been a contender for the goal of the season award if the league rewarded such quality.

Mutasa, who of late had found himself getting distanced from the supporters because of lack of consistent results, had many singing in his corner yesterday. Only last week the same supporters were chanting in disapproval after the team had failed the beat Shabanie Mine. But The Blue Army was ecstatic with the second win on the trot following the 1-0 victory over Harare City during the midweek.

Crucially for Mutasa, the team finally registered a home win. DeMbare have beaten Yadah and Harare City at the giant stadium before but technically they were the away team. Mutasa was still not convinced after his charges survived some close shaves against ZPC Kariba yesterday.

“Obviously it’s still work in progress. All areas need to be improved. It hasn’t been a machine throughout the whole match. I think we need to look at all areas, we need to retain possession, we need to take control of the game but today it was more of a 50-50 match and that’s not good enough,” said Mutasa. “It’s still early to talk much about the season but I think these two games can only but enhance the confidence of the youngsters.

“We would love to play beautiful football with goals in between but if you look at where we are coming from it’s not easy to play well and come out victorious especially when you have been struggling here and there. You would need to get the momentum first and you go to the basics. “At least to us in terms of the attack we are happy. We scored three goals against a side that normally doesn’t concede much. I think it’s a good indication that we have played a bit of our part in terms of conversion,” said Mutasa.

Dynamos were fortunate not to suffer early setbacks after Talent Chamboko and Professor Wadyajena took turns to miss from close range. The Glamour Boys swung the game in their favour when Mandiranga, full of running all afternoon, was rewarded with a header from Mukamba’s set-piece after the visitors had conceded two corners in quick succession in the 32nd minute.

The second goal was rather fortuitous after Mukamba made a spirited run down the right flank in the 57th minute and released Cameroonian Joel Epoupa Christian who squared the ball back to Mandiranga. ZPC Kariba defender Boid Mutukura made a desperate clearance after Mandiranga got the better of goalkeeper Tendai Hove but Mukamba put his body in the way and forced the ball to ricochet back into the nets.

But then goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga preserved the team’s lead after saving an effort by Tawanda Nyamandwe who had beaten the offside trap. Mateyaunga, though, could not help it when Chakupe beat his men in the middle of the park in the last 15 minutes of the game and unleashed a stinging shot that hit the underside of the bar and bounced into goal with the ‘keeper well beaten.

DeMbare survived the last quarter of the match and went on to cushion their win with an impressive goal in the 90th minute from substitute Kangadze, who shook off his markers with some step-overs at the edge of the box to ensure an emphatic finish for the Glamour Boys.

ZPC Kariba coach Sunday Chidzambwa was disappointed by his defence which normally does not concede many goals. The visitors missed the services of playmaker Raphael Manuvire, Francesco Zekumbawira and defender Sylvester Appiah through injuries.

“Basically, we played badly. In a game of football if you miss chances you get punished and in the first half we had two very good chances that we missed. “Also the goals that we conceded were very simple goals. I mean, I don’t understand us conceding a goal from a corner which is headed inside the six-yard box. That is terrible. So we had a bad day in office. “We have to go back to the drawing board and start again. As you know in football you sometimes hit a bad patch and I think we have hit one,” said Chidzambwa.

ZPC Kariba have not won in their last three outings and have lost ground in the race after remaining fourth on 19 points while Dynamos rose to eighth with 14 points in the bag.