Mutare Sports Club welcome breather

Fungayi Munyoro Sports Correspondent

GIDEON MUYAMBO, captain of Mutare Sports Club’s rugby side, believes this weekend’s break to pave way for a national team camp gives them enough time to take a breather and recharge their batteries.

MSC have surprised everyone, including themselves, in the ongoing Intercity League matches with a fighting performance that has since earned them respect and admiration of many neutrals.

However, the Shumbas, as MSC are affectionately known, will square off with the Harare giants and log leaders Old Georgians Harare Sports Club on July 15 after the break.

The Intercity League takes a week’s break to pave way for the national team practice match.

It will resume next weekend.

Their captain Muyamba is oozing with confidence that they will win the next away encounter.

Muyambo believes the break will give them time to prepare and to nurse some injuries.

“I am very confident that we will come out victorious. We are going to play our normal game. We will not be under any pressure. We are going there as underdogs, but anything can happen.

“As for the break, it will give us more time to prepare and nurse injuries. It will not affect our rhythm. We used to struggle last season when we faced the so-called big teams, but I am sure things have changed and it’s now a new season all together, “said Muyambo.

Following an outstanding season in which Mutare Sports Club has performed beyond expectations in the Intercity League, the Shumbas are slowly narrowing the gap on the log as they are now five points behind the log leaders Old Georgians.

The Shumbas have transformed themselves from being last season’s whipping boys into a very competitive side.

Last season they lost all their games.