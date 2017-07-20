Mutare kombi rank fees slashed

July 20, 2017 Eastern Edition, Local News
Minister Kasukuwere

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has directed Mutare City Council to review commuter operators’ ranking disc fees from $100 to $70 per quarter.

The directive is in response to pleas by operators in the city who requested for a downward review citing economic hardships. In a letter dated June 29, Minister Kasukuwere directed the Town Clerk, Mr Joshua Maligwa, to review the fees.

“The Mutare City Commuters Operators wrote to me appealing against the $100 parking fees being charged by the city council,” reads he letter. “The operators raised a number of issues that indicate that the fees need to be reviewed downwards. Given the foregoing, can the city council kindly review the charge downwards to $70.”

The public transport operators, who sought the intervention of Dangamvura/Chikanga legislator Cde Isau Mupfumi, welcomed the review, but said more needed to be done.

“While we applaud the review, we are appealing for a further downward review to $50, considering the prevailing economic hardships and the constraints affecting the viability of the transport business,” read a notice circulated to the operators by Cde Mupfumi.
