Mutare eyes $700k capex . . . to procure 6 utility vehicles, plant and equipment

Mutare Bureau

MUTARE City Council has resolved to procure six utility vehicles and plant equipment worth over $700 000. This is meant to improve service delivery by collecting garbage on time, while the other equipment is for road maintenance.

At their full council meeting held at the Civic Centre on Wednesday, the city fathers endorsed a recommendation which was brought by the Finance Committee to buy the vehicles.

Mayor Councillor Tatenda Nhamarare said the plant equipment included two tractors, two refuse compactors, two tippers, a cash-in-transit vehicle and a back-hole loader.

“Everything has been done, including the tendering process. We expect to receive the trucks by end of this month if everything goes according to plan,” he said.

“With such equipment, the local authority will improve on service delivery, particularly the collection of garbage and road maintenance.” Currently, council uses a ramshackle truck to collect revenue at different points in the city.

“We want to replenish our old fleet and buy new vehicles. As for plant equipment, we do not have enough graders and tippers to do road maintenance and that is frustrating our efforts. Resources permitting, the city needs to buy more in order to provide the desired services,” said Clr Nhamarare.

“The six utility vehicles, which will come in the form of pick-up trucks, will be used to do errands in various departments. Some will be used in the planning section, survey and health departments to carry out field work and reach out to clients.”

Due to vehicle shortages, the local authority at times requested residents to provide their own transport to ferry council staff to provide services in their areas.