Mutare City Queens coach eyes top 5 finish

Fungayi Munyoro Sports Correspondent

MUTARE City Queens football team coach Simba Nenhunzi wants a top-five finish in the highly competitive 2017 National Super League.

The Mutare side thrashed Ruwa Queens 79-23 last weekend away in Ruwa.

The Manicaland representatives have played 12 games and they are in fifth place on the table, where ZDF Queens are on top.

Of the 12 matches played, they have won nine.

They also suffered a defeat recently at the hands of leaders ZDF Queens.

The Mutare side have 18 points.

Nenhunzi is confident his charges will make it into the top five this season.

“We have set a target for ourselves. We are working hard towards achieving our target unlike last season when we struggled and this time around we will make it to the top.

“We will definitely fly the provincial flag high. We can even make it into the top three if we continue with the way we are playing. The girls have a fighting spirit and they are all determined.

“We will definitely make it this time round,” he said

The ZDF Queens have amassed 24 points out of the 15 games they have played. Correctional Services have maintained their second place with 22 points.

Harare City Queens are in third place with 22 points while ZRP are in fourth place with 18 points.

New girls Shurugwi Queens are yet to register a win and are at the basement of the 16-team table.