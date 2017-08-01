Mutare Boys find going tough

Fungayi Munyoro in GWERU

MANICALAND teams that took part at the just-ended NASH Under-20 volleyball tournament in Gweru paid dearly for their lack of endurance as they struggled to make a mark at the tournament.

Mutare Boys High coach Charles Sakala said although his charges exhibited some level of brilliance, they lacked endurance.

“The boys played very well. It was unfortunate that we lost due to lack of exposure. We played as a team, but we lacked endurance. We hope to work and correct our mistakes next season, he said

Tapiwa Ngorima, Remigio Muzimu and Anesu Zivanai were outstanding in a losing cause. Mutare Boys High was in Pool C together with Rio Tinto and Mosi-oa-Tunya.

Pool A was made up of the hosts Chaplin High School, Chibi High School and Marondera.

Pool B had Conway Boys High, Prince Edward and Gwanda while Pool D was made up of the defending champions Churchill, Luveve and Mazowe.

In the girls’ category, Group A had the host Regina Mundi, Mpopoma and Dindinyangwe, while Group B comprised Roosevelt, Usher Girls High and Musengezi. Group C had Mnene, Chibi and Mabhikwa. Group D was made up of the defending champions Mufakose 2, Marondera and Manicaland’s Nyashanu High.

Mutare Boys High were shown the exit door in the group stages while Nyashanu High were also booted out in group stages.

Mutare Boys High succumbed to a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Rio Tinto of Kwekwe before beating Mosi-oa-Tunya 2-1.

The tournament attracted 22 teams in both categories drawn from the country’s 10 provinces. Churchill Boys High from Harare Province claimed gold while Chibi from Masvingo and Prince Edward were second and third in the boys’ category.

In the girls’ category, Chibi girls won while Mufakose and Mpopoma came second and third.