Musona’s Marcelo admiration

Sports Reporter

WARRIORS talisman Knowledge Musona has revealed his dream to play alongside Brazilian Marcelo. Musona, who appears to be an admirer of the left-back, was apparently charmed by the indefatigable defender’s performance in Real Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final victory over Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday night. The Brazil full-back put in a sterling performance on his 400th appearance for Madrid as the La Liga leaders ran out 4-2 winners after extra time at the Bernabéu for a 6-3 aggregate victory.

Marcelo made two goal-line clearances that reaped plenty of praise from the international media while causing havoc in the opponents’ territory with his forays.

The 28-year-old signed for Madrid back in 2007 and has been a revelation ever since, but with the galaxy of stars at the club, rarely gets the praise he deserves. To some he is the unsung hero at Real Madrid.

But Tuesday night’s performance aptly summed up why he is arguably one of the best left-backs in the world after preventing two clear-cut goals and setting up one for hat-trick hero Ronaldo in the 4-2 win over the German giants.

And Musona, who is currently doing well for his club Oostende KV in Belgium despite the injury that grounded him for the weekend game against Anderlecht, posted on Twitter that playing in the same team with Marcelo could be a dream come true.

“I want to play with this guy, he knows football too much,” posted Musona.

The Warriors forward joined KV Oostende from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim in December 2014.

The 26-year-old Warriors talisman signed a contract extension last year in a deal that will see him with the Pro League side until 2020.