MUSONA, BILLIAT COMMIT TO WARRIORS’ 2019 AFCON CAUSE……..as Katsande wishes team all the best

Ray Bande in MUTARE and Takudza Chitsiga in HARARE

WARRIORS talisman Knowledge Musona and star forward Khama Billiat have committed themselves to Zimbabwe’s 2019 AFCON campaign, while former skipper Willard Katsande says he never led a revolt in camp just before the team’s departure for Gabon in January.

Katsande says he has retired from international football. The Warriors’ 2019 Nations Cup campaign has already been dragged into controversy amid reports that Katsande, Cuthbert Malajila, Matthew Rusike and Nyasha Mushekwi were left out of the squad as punishment for being leaders of a rebellion that hit the team’s camp just before their trip to Gabon.

And, until yesterday, FC Platinum were not comfortable releasing coach Norman Mapeza to take charge of the Warriors despite the gaffer announcing the squad due in camp on Monday.

The Zvishavane side said their coach had a lot in his plate and needed to concentrate on the core job of ensuring they try and win the league title. However, a deal was thrashed out yesterday and FC Platinum eventually agreed to officially release Mapeza.

Club consultant Munyaradzi Hwengwere confirmed to The Herald that everything was now okay, while the club president George Mawere also reiterated that position.

A dramatic week also saw defender Costa Nhamoinesu, who is unavailable for the game against Liberia because of injury, telling his four teammates that they should “keep (their) heads up boys, we were all in the same bus, same dressing room, life goes on, once a Warrior always a Warrior.’’

The Herald can reveal that Musona and Billiat have now confirmed their availability for the match despite a social media blitz that suggested most of those called will boycott the match against Liberia to protest the omission of their four colleagues.

Musona will travel to Harare via Frankfurt, Germany, next Friday while Billiat is expected in Harare on Monday. England-based Kundai Benyu might also make the trip while negotiations continue for the availability of Tendayi Darikwa.

Musona will buy his ticket for the trip home to confirm his passion to represent his country, although ZIFA officials indicated they will reimburse him when he lands here.

Onismor Bhasera is set to arrive on June 7 after playing for his team in the DRC. Katsande announced soon after the Gabon 2017 Africa Cup of Nations expedition that he would not be available for selection for the Warriors, but later rescinded the decision after immense pressure from fans as well as retired national team players who advised him that he still had a role to play for the Warriors.

However, the gritty anchorman this week said he would not rescind the decision to retire from international football. “First, I have made my decision about national team and I said it after AFCON that I am done,’’ he said. “I have played and achieved my goals with the national team. Everyone saw it.

“The whole of Africa saw my talent and I managed to make it into the AFCON best XI based in group stages and it is a good achievement for me as an individual and as Zimbabwe national team too.

“About not being selected I don’t have a comment about the issue because I was told I am not selected in the media. “No one sent me a letter about it. So I can’t comment, but I will support Zimbabwe national team till I die because they made me who I am today. “Without the Zimbabwe national team I don’t think I would be where I am today.’’

Questioned about the U-turn he made after announcing that he was retiring from international football, Katsande said: “Yes, I did that (reversing the decision to quit) because of the people from Zimbabwe I met in the streets.

“They showed me love and begged me to keep on playing until the country has my replacement. “I met Zimbabwean football legends who told me not to retire. “My bosses here told me to keep helping Zimbabwean football grow. That is how I reversed the decision, but for now I think I have made up my mind. “I will not go back on it. I will never again be available for selection. No. I have had my time and enough is enough.”

Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare said everything remained on course. “I have been talking to our boys, those based in Europe and South Africa, and everything is on course as far as we are concerned and the tickets have been issued for them to travel home for the big match against Liberia,’’ Mpandare said yesterday.

“Of course, some people might want to concentrate on the negative issues, but when you talk to the boys you get a different story because they are all geared up for this and want to ensure the team qualifies for the AFCON finals again.

“Obviously, you can’t change people’s perceptions, but we are singing the same song with the boys and Knowledge and Khama are coming and we are also talking to others who have never been in the team before to see if we can finalise the arrangements for them to be in for this tie.”

Musona has been the Warriors’ leading forward in the past half-a-dozen years while Billiat has also emerged, in recent years, to be a very influential player for the national team.