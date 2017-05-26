Musicians unite for One Big Party

Arts Correspondent

Several musicians are coming together for the One Big Party that will be held at Country Club at Newlands shops tomorrow. Alexio Kawara, Cindy Munyavi, Ammi Jamanda and several DJs are billed to perform at the party that has attracted several musicians.

Suluman Chimbetu who will be celebrating his birthday on the same day will lead other people celebrating their birthdays this month. The concept stems from the known tradition of celebrating birthdays, taking it a notch higher to then invite everyone born in the respective month to come to the event.

Organised by Jive Zimbabwe and 2 Kings Entertainment, the event has been blessed with several personalities including a performance by Jah Prayzah.

Dee Nosh from 2 Kings Entertainment said they were happy with the growing concept. “With arguably a population of 12 million and a pyramid demographic distribution, there is definitely huge excitement to celebrate birthdays. For an emotional bliss moment that comes once a year, people are excited to spare a day to come and join fellows celebrating their birthdays,” he said.

He said in future they were expecting to host foreign musicians such as Mafikizolo. “We are open to everyone and we will work with all the musicians involved. I am happy that we have managed to work with some of the big names in the country,” he said.

Next month the event will host Soul Jah Love among other dancehall musicians. “Our next event will have Soul Jah Love, who is the man of the moment, as the main performer. We are happy that the event is growing,” he said.