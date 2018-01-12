Musicians in “Taurai Neni” gospel extravaganza

Arts Correspondent

Several gospel musicians converge for the “Taurai Neni” gospel concert to be held in Harare and Mutare next month. The tour was organised by United Kingdom based musician Timothy Ngwenya who seeks to promote his new album “Taurai Neni” that was released late last year.

South African musician Godfrey Mondlane, Mechanic Manyeruke, Rev TT Chivaviro, Bethany Pasinawako and Kudzi Nyakudya are set to perform at the concert. Manyeruke said he will continue supporting all gospel musicians as they work to spread the word of God.

“We have a mandate as gospel musicians to spread the word of God. We are going to be part of the historic show,” he said. Baba Manyeruke said several gospel musicians must come up with ideas that push the genre ahead.

“We have to be innovative as gospel musicians and by so doing we have to be united so that the genre goes far,” he said. Chivaviro, who will be launching a new album soon, said they will take the opportunity to unveil the new stuff. Pasinawako said it was good that Ngwenya was coming home to unite with his fans and fellow musicians.

“We need new voices in gospel and the move by Ngwenya is welcome. We need more of these musicians to come and do the same,” she said. Ngwenya, who is based in the United Kingdom, is optimistic about the tour.

“We should not just get focused on our audience here but we should spread and make sure everyone gets a copy of the CD. Back home the music will be available on all platforms,” he said. He said he was hopeful that his new project will win souls as it has a number of prayerful songs. Timothy, who is a young brother to another gospel musician Chaka Ngwenya, said the album is a reflection of Christian life.

“There are a lot of things that are happening in our life and we need to pray,” said Ngwenya. Usually, the gospel musician does his songs in Shona and English.

“I am hopeful that this album will lift up many souls because there are a number of worship songs,” he said. Born in Hurungwe, the musician grew up in Chinhoyi and has recorded with Gramma Records previously. He is among musicians who started Ebenezer Gospel Promotions that has been taking several musicians to the UK.

“I want to thank my brother Chaka Ngwenya who is in New York, he brought all this to me and he told me I can do it. We did three albums together and he is my centre of inspiration,” he said.