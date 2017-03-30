Mushore’s salary balloons

March 30, 2017 Local News
Mr Mushore

Mr Mushore

Innocent Ruwende Senior Reporter
Harare City Council now owes Mr James Mushore over $125 000 in salary arrears after the former NMBZ bank chief executive officer was sent on forced leave after signing a two-year contract with the municipality.

The High Court last year ruled that Mr Mushore was entitled to his salary and benefits despite him having been barred from Town House.

The $125 000 salary arrears exclude benefits and Mr Mushore has since threatened to sue council over the unpaid salaries. He signed a contract with council on April 1 last year, but was sent on forced leave after Government rescinded his appointment.

Mr Mushore will pocket $251 400 in two years if council fails to act on his appointment. In rescinding his appointment, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere argued that council flouted procedures when it appointed him.

According to the Urban Councils Act, the city council was supposed to submit names of candidates to the Local Government Board. Minister Kasukuwere declared Mr Mushore’s appointment illegal, but council still gave him a contract.

Through his lawyers Gill, Godlonton and Gerrans, Mr Mushore wrote to the city demanding payment of his salary when it was at $70 000.

Harare mayor Mr Bernard Manyenyeni yesterday said the matter was yet to be resolved.
  • nelson moyo

    Is that a Rolex Gold watch James is wearing ? – this fellow never shys away from flaunting his wealth

    • Leon Mushore

      Is that right Nelson? Do you see him out and about do you? Does he flaunt it a lot? Any other examples of this flaunting would be greatly received skipper! All the best

  • xyz

    This is why I say politicians are the scum of the earth. At least the Herald has tasted Saviour’s bully tactics. Surely this appointment could have been resolved with sober heads prevailing. What harm is there in letting Mushore take up his job?

    • Chief Legal Adviser

      Why was he fired at NMB where he had a better job. That must be investigated to clear him ,please.

  • eliah

    This is how its done in this world of slow thinkers Mr Mushore.Make money whilst others are making noise for nothing. Magaya is doing it and other prophets by capitalising on fools ,you just need sixth sense.
    Vago kuiteyi?

    • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

      Technically and legally it remains unclear whether he is deemed employed until the issue is settled. Remember the Min of Local govt position that has to decided legally after the Council pleaded its autonomy . He may be declared not employed or employed. So don`t prematurely praise his limbo position! Angangogarira guyo sembwa ufunge. Lets wait see.

  • Cde in DIASPORA

    Not at all, please, Sonono. He is not good in corporate governance. Get the facts on why he was shown the door out of NMB. Do you still remember the false report that he stepped down from his CEO job because of eyesight problem when the bank was doing a public relations appeal . Why was he among the bankers who took flight to exile some years back and only came back after some pardon by the authorities. He is not a messiah who left his more paying job for a financially struggling City of Harare. He is also financially desperate.Why would a successful banker seek a retirement comfort in a municipality when he is a couple of years before retirement age for executives? He is not like a rich Trump who has ideas he want implemented, away from his business comfort. Your second ,2) item in his praise is false , not factual.Keep away from issues you don`t understand