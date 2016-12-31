MUSHEKWI WARNS RIVALS

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports reporter

BUSTLING striker Nyasha Mushekwi has rallied his African Cup of Nations-bound teammates to ignore the underdog tag and put in a good shift to attract the attention of overseas scouts who would be glued on the football jamboree in Gabon next month.

Mushekwi, who joined camp two days ago, said the Warriors, who are in Group B which includes continental football sharks Senegal, Tunisia and Algeria, have the potential to surprise all and sundry.

Zimbabwe are the lowest ranked nation at the 16-team tournament after ending the year on number 102 in the world and 29 in Africa.

But Mushekwi believes the ranking is a sad reflection as Zimbabwe have abundant talent, which somehow lacks exposure.

Most of the Zimbabwean players who have broken into the overseas leagues, including Mushekwi himself who played in Sweden before moving to Chinese second tier club Dalian Yifang, needed to go via South Africa.

Besides the major objective to qualify from the group stage for the first time, the AFCON stage according to Mushekwi presents the stage that many players have been craving for.

“It’s a great achievement for the country despite the challenges. I believe AFCON is going to be a great experience not only for the country but also for the young players and all the other players that are here because of the exposure. Judging by the fact that our football is not so much exposed out there, so this is a big opportunity for us to showcase our talents,” said Mushekwi.

Zimbabwe regrouped this week for the final leg of the preparations. Mushekwi yesterday said the whole nation should rally behind the team in its endeavours.

He said the Warriors are confident of their chances at the tournament. Zimbabwe failed to get past the group stage at their previous two experiences in 2004 and in 2006. The spotlight though is on the big three — Senegal, Tunisia and Algeria — who are the big favourites to pull through from the group.

“Focus in preparations is very key. We just hope that also from the ZIFA board everything will allow us to focus on the game and not to be drawn into other unnecessary things because right now we have got a very good chance of upsetting big teams that nobody is expecting us to do so.

“We have a very good chance of surprising a lot of people. We have a very good team and if we can qualify for the quarter-finals or semi-finals, it’s gain for the nation. It’s not only for us, but we leave the platform for the youngsters who are coming up because Zimbabwean football will be on the upward spiral.

“So the preparations have to be through and everything has to be right. At least if we can try for once, I am sure everything will fall into place.

“Any team that will call us underdogs is going to be surprised. They can call us whatever they want, but we are going there as Zimbabwe and we would want to do the best that we can.

“If we played Cote d’Ivoire and hold them at their backyard with the other Warriors team (featuring locals), I am sure we can challenge any other team, be it at AFCON or in any other country,” said Mushekwi.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player will have to fight for his place in the final squad in an exciting line-up that includes Zimbabwe’s talisman Knowledge Musona, Evans Rusike, Mathew Rusike, Cuthbert Malajila and Tendai Ndoro.

“Competition is good. At the end of the day the coaches only want the players that can perform. Those who can’t I don’t think they stand any chance of making the team. So it’s good for the team and it’s good for the players individually. You can measure yourself as well when you are challenged by your teammates. So competition is good,” said Mushekwi.

Mushekwi was the runner-up in the Golden Boot award in his debut season with Dalian Yifang with 19 goals from 30 starts. He was however, disappointed with the team’s overall performance after they finished fifth in the race.

“Our season ended end of October and from here I’m heading back to pre-season because our season starts in March.

“The team didn’t do as well as we had wanted it to do because our main objective was to get promotion to the Super League, but we believe next season is going to be a different season. So we have got to push more and see how it will end,” said Mushekwi.

“Obviously I wasn’t satisfied (with my individual performance). I should have done better but I thank God, I am grateful.

“So next season is another challenge that I can’t wait to see how far I can go because I am going to try and better that.”