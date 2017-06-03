Mushawevana receives goodies from Team Altezza

Arts Reporter

More than 70 children in Marondera benefited last weekend after a group of local men from “Team Altezza” donated food stuffs, toys, television and clothes all amounting to $1 500.

The children from Mushawevana Children’s home were taken by surprise as they not only benefited the gifts, but had a joy of their lifetime as they rode in the cars and a mini party hosted for them.

Business came to standstill in Marondera, as Team Altezza which had 44 cars drifted and swerved showcasing their skills. The event was organised by Team Altezza which comprises doctors, lawyers, police officers, engineers and ICT specialists among others.

In an interview, one of the organisers Dereck Mazorodze Mushangwe said it is part of their corporate responsibility to assist the less privileged. Mushangwe said the event ran under the theme “Race the Track not the Street,’ in a bid also to promote and observe road safety for motorists. “We are not new to this phenomenon as parts years we have been doing social work among our objectives.

“We chose the children’s home in Marondera so that we also give the town life with some drifting and entertainment. “We are always at Donny Brooke doing stunts but we sat down and identified the need at Mushawevana and we brought the goods together as a team,” he said.

He said they are planning to reach all provinces if funds permit. “Remember this is from our pockets. We are going then to sit down and continue strategising. We also encourage other car clubs to follow suit as it is about charity work not cars,” he said.

Mushawevana Children’s home administrator Reverend Tonderai Chinyowa said he was overwhelmed by the special visit. He said the donation will go a long way in developing and assisting the children. “I could see tears from the children upon seeing and receiving the gifts. They were surprised and felt good at the same time. I would like to thank Team Altezza for the noble idea,” he said.

Chinyowa later urged the stakeholders and corperate world to assist the less privileged as things are not well in homes for the disadvantaged. “It is my greatest request if other Zimbabweans can to follow suit. I thank God for inspiring them,” he said.