Munodawafas’ bid to create music dynasty

Problem Masau Arts Correspondent

He came on the music scene amid pomp and fanfare. He was a marvel to watch — a fresh-faced 10-year-old boy with eye-sight challenges doing wonders with a keyboard.

People would get glued to their black and white small television sets during the famous ZTV’s “Ezomgido” to watch this new gospel sensation. The year was 1998. Apart from the unmatched keyboard playing prowess, he was also gifted with a piercing voice capable of separating the bone and marrow.

His name is Munyaradzi Munodawafa and back then, his song “Shandisa Chipo Chako” had transformed him into an overnight star. Years have gone by. Many things have happened in his life in the past 20 years that have hindered his complete transformation from a boy into a man on the music scene. But Munyaradzi still believes that the world has not witnessed the best from the Munodawafa family.

Like the Ndlovu brothers — Peter, Madinda and the late Adam — who gave the nation reasons to believe that Zimbabwe can conquer Africa on the football scene or the Black family — Cara, Wayne and Byron — that raised Zimbabwe’s flag high in the tennis world, the Munodawafa family has unleashed another music unpolished gem — John.

The 21-year-old gospel artiste conquered Radio Zimbabwe’s Top 50 end of Year charts and came third with 78 455 votes, behind veteran musician Blessing Shumba, whose songs got the first and second positions.

John’s script is more like his elder brother Munyaradzi. Just like his brother, he has visual challenges. Munyaradzi’s debut album announced its arrival on the music genius in the process bringing him joy and happiness. So did John’s debut album.

There is also grains of similarity on the hit songs. While Munyaradzi in “Shandisa Chipo Chako” was encouraging people to use their God-given talent to survive, John’s hit song “Ndidzivirirei” the singer was asking for God’s guidance in using the talent bestowed upon him. The comparison does not end there, he is also an amazing keyboard player!

“We are trying to create a music dynasty,” said the elder brother Munyaradzi adding, “It runs in the family, we are eight in our family. Four of us are accomplished singers. We took it to from our father. ”However, the younger of the siblings — John — chose to be humble about the family’s mission to be inscribed on country’s music hall of fame.

“It is not out of my genius that my song did well on the radio charts, it is God who continuously bless our family with the singing talent. If it is the family’s destiny to praise the Lord through the instruments then who am I to refuse? I will gladly say here I am send me to do your will my Lord,” he said.

John who sat for his A-Level examinations last year said lack of resources was hampering his bid to start staging live shows. “My music is so popular in most parts of the country but I cannot hold live shows because I do not have instruments,” he said.