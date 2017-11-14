Mundandi laid to rest

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

ZIMPAPERS Sports journalist Paul Saul Murambiwa Mundandi was buried at Zororo Memorial Park yesterday with several mourners drawn from the media and football fraternity converging at the cemetery to bid the writer farewell.

Mundandi died at Zvishavane Hospital last Friday after a short illness. His colleagues in the media fraternity, supporters, coaches and officials came to join the Mundandi family in taking Paul to his final resting place.

Harare business executive George Manyaya described Mundandi as an industrious worker who had left a void in the sports media. “It is a big loss to the media fraternity, he was very industrious and passionate about what he did.

“You could find him everywhere covering different matches and indeed he was an epitome of the biblical Paul who partook in the missionary journey. He toured everywhere preaching salvation with the mission to develop sport in Zimbabwe. He fought a good fight he finished the race and he reminds me of the late Roy Matiki who we also buried a few years ago,” said Manyaya.

FC Platinum who played a big part in facilitating Mundandi’s burial said they had lost a man who had become a member of the platinum miners’ family. Club spokesperson Chido Chizondo said they had “not only lost a colleague but a family member.

“To us the relationship went beyond work as we took him as one of us. We are saddened by the departure of Mundandi who was more of a family to us and we shared a special bond.

“The death came as a surprise to everyone we will always miss him,” said Chizondo.

ZRP Morris coach John “Toto” Ncube said they are left with a huge void and the death came as a shocker to everyone.

“We worked together quiet well since the time we were in the Premiership. He would write good stories about our club and the loss is a big one,” said Ncube.

Mundandi was also a personal friend to CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe who however, could not attend the funeral as he was away in Namibia with the Warriors. Chitembwe’s wife Pelagia said her family had been shocked by Mundandi’s death.

“It’s so painful that babamunini Paul is no more he was more of a brother to my husband who after he lost his only brother he had Paul as the other brother.

“They were like blood brothers with Ba Ashie and he is someone whom he could give an ear and my kids still don’t believe he has passed on after he was at our home last week and promised to come back for the Warriors Legends’ match but unfortunately we are gathered here to pay the last respects for him,” said Pelagia Chitembwe.

Former women’s soccer league boss Miriam Sibanda said it was painful to lose Mundandi who was very loyal to his job.

“We worked well together and it is difficult to believe that he is gone,” said Sibanda.

Zimbabwe Soccer Coaches Association chairman Bhekimpilo Nyoni, CAPS United assistant coach Fungai Kwashi, and officials and supporters from different clubs including FC Platinum, Shabanie Mine, Dynamos, CAPS United, Harare City, Black Mambas and national teams cheerleader Chris “Romario’’ Musekiwa also attended the burial of Mundandi.