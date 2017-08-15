Multitudes salute nation’s heroes

Herald Bureaux

TENS of thousands of Zimbabweans thronged heroes’ acres across the country’s 10 provinces to mark the 37th anniversary of Heroes’ Day amid clarion calls for unity and forgiveness.

Heroes Day is a national holiday set for the second Monday of August annually to commemorate the heroic sacrifices of Zimbabwe’s sons and daughters who fought settler colonialism from the day the Pioneer Column hoisted the Union Jack at Fort Salisbury on September 12, 1890 till the Smith regime’s capitulation, and the lowering of the Union Jack as April 18, 1980 dawned.

President Mugabe led the main celebrations at the National Heroes’ Acre in Harare where 127 national heroes and heroines are buried, while in the provinces the commemorations were presided over by Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs who read the President’s speech at various provincial shrines.

The situation was, however, different in Masvingo which woke up to news of the sudden death of Senator Shuvai Ben Mahofa, the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs who was set to preside over proceedings.

Roman Catholic Priest Fr Fidelis Mukonori opened proceedings at the National Heroes Acre with a call for forgiveness with a reading from John 8 vs 6-7 which dares those without sin to cast the first stone.

President Mugabe echoed Fr Mukonori’s sentiments in his keynote address as he rallied the nation to march together in unity. Zimbabweans were still pouring into the venue when President Mugabe started delivering his speech at around 11:30am.

The grandstand was filled to capacity culminating in other people perching themselves in trees to catch a glimpse of proceedings. Entertainment in the form of revolutionary and religious songs was provided by various choral groups among them the ZRP Choir, Vabvuwi, Chutungwiza Harmony Singers and Mbare Chimurenga Choir.

Attendees held posters with messages of solidarity among them “Tinoda Zimbabwe nehupfumi hwayo hwese”, “Presidential Input Support Scheme + Command Agriculture = Bumper Harvest”, ‘‘Sando dzenyu magamba’’ to mention just a few.

Not to be outdone by the various Chimurenga choirs that have become a prominent feature with their energetic dances at such occasions, youths in the terraces also brought their drums which became a source of impromptu entertainment for the people.

President Mugabe arrived to thunderous applause and he pumped his right fist into the air in acknowledgement before inspecting a quarter guard mounted by the Presidential Guard. The National Anthem was played to the accompaniment of the traditional flight past by Airforce of Zimbabwe jets and helicopters in diamond formation.

Then came the 21-gun salute, a traditional crowd favourite that reverberated throughout the venerated hills. Fr Mukonori, who had been introduced by the director of ceremonies and Home Affairs Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo, left a mark with his message of unity among Zimbabweans.

Noting that Zimbabwe had lost more 50 000 men, women, boys and girls during the struggle was a clear reminder of the pain and suffering that the people fighting for the liberation endured during the war.

A unique commemoration also deserved a unique message and this came from 11-year-old Heather Kaitano of Simbaredenga Primary School, whose poem “Teerera Unzwe” was a reminder of the selfless sacrifices of the heroes and heroines Zimbabweans celebrated yesterday.

The spirit of commemorations was capped by President Mugabe who led in laying wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier where he was followed by Vice President Phelekezela Mpoko, senior Government officials, security chiefs, representatives of the diplomatic corps and senior Zanu-PF leaders.

President Mugabe also laid wreaths at the rolls of honour at the West and East wings that bear murals depicting some of the horrors the gallant sons and daughters of Zimbabwe had to go through for the cause of independence and democracy.

He later laid wreaths at the grave of former First Lady Amai Sarah Francesca (Hayfron) Mugabe and his sister Cde Sabina Mugabe.

The celebrations ended with a message coming from Cde Robert Taylor of the December 12th Movement who noted that “Heroes make the sun rise in the morning. Heroes make the moon shine bright at night”.