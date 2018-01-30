Mukanduri laid to rest

Sydney Mubaiwa Masvingo Correspondent

Zaka East Member of Parliament Cde Samson Mukanduri, who died on Monday last week, was buried on Saturday at Glen Forest Memorial Park in Harare. He was 68.

Cde Mukanduri was declared a provincial hero. Scores of mourners thronged the cemetery to pay their last respects to the gallant son of the soil. Speakers extolled Cde Mukanduri’s virtues and described him as a dedicated cadre, who loved his family. Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Cde Miriam Chikukwa challenged Zimbabweans to continue defending the legacy left by the likes of Cde Mukanduri.

“The death of Cde Mukanduri is a great loss to the people of Zaka, Masvingo and the nation at large,” she said.

“We have lost a dedicated cadre and a leader who was a fountain of wisdom and a principled man. We must remain united in defence of what our fallen heroes and heroines sacrificed their lives for; in fact, we must ensure that we achieve the desired goals of our liberation struggle”. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Cde Marble Chinomona said the august House had lost a humble and dedicated man.

“He was true leader who spearheaded development in his constituency and represented the country as (a) Sadc Parliamentarian. Cde Mukanduri was also a renowned educationist, who during his time, aimed higher in terms of education,” she said.

Among the mourners were Minister of State for Manicaland Province Cde Monica Mutsvangwa, Cde Paul Mangwana, Cde Lovemore Matuke, Chiefs’ Council president Chief Fortune Charumbira, Air Vice Marshal Cde Jacob Nzvede, administration director in the CIO department Mr Mafio Mlambo and Members of Parliament from across the country. The late legislator collapsed and died at his rural home. He is survived by his wife Rachael (nee Nyemba), four children and one grandchild.