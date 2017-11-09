Mukamba, Zvasiya for hearing

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS president Kenny Mubaiwa says they will take advantage of the Premiership break to put their house in order as they look to finalise the disciplinary case involving two key players Denver Mukamba and Lincoln Zvasiya. Mubaiwa said the pair, who have since been suspended, are set to be called for hearing to answer to charges of truancy and indiscipline.

Mukamba and Zvasiya went AWOL just before the crucial match against Ngezi Platinum Stars which DeMbare subsequently lost 0-2 and fell behind in the championship race. The Harare businessman said the coaches have made the recommendation as the pair’s actions have been destabilising the team.

“We haven’t sat yet as an executive but this is definitely going to be on our agenda when we do the review meeting. The technical team brought the issue to us as a recommendation for discipline and we are going to call the boys for a hearing. We want to hear their side of the story. As it stands they have let us down in a big way because we all should be pulling in one direction at this stage of the season, especially when the title is in sight.

“So we would want to hear from them exactly what is going on and why they should behave in such a manner which is detrimental to the club’s progress. If you look at it, it’s not only affecting them but everyone associated with the club, including their families. If they need some kind of professional assistance we will see. But right now it’s the club that is suffering. Remember we win as a club and we lose as a club.

“This is the time that we had wanted to have everyone in the team. It’s the time we should be focusing on one thing, which is winning our remaining games and fighting for the title,” said Mubaiwa. The Harare giants are currently involved in a four-horse race with log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars, FC Platinum and dark horses Chicken Inn. Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum are tied on 63 points but the Mhondoro side lead because of a superior goal difference.

Dynamos are third on 61 points, with Chicken Inn on 59 points. There are only three rounds of play left before the conclusion of the season and DeMbare are set to travel to Bulawayo for their next two games. They face relegation fighters Bulawayo City and then Bantu Rovers who have since been demoted. Dynamos need to win all their matches, including the final game against Chicken Inn, to battle for honours. “We are going to use the break to clean our house,’’ he said.

“What we want to do is to win our remaining games because if we do that there is still a big chance we can win the title. We have been in such situations before, we have done it before. So we believe it’s possible. It’s unfortunate we are having these cash challenges but we would have really liked to incentivise these guys. But we are trying our best. Winning the championship is the biggest incentive, however.”