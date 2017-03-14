Mujuru under fire

March 14, 2017
Felex Share Senior Reporter
National People’s Party (NPP) leader Dr Joice Mujuru has come under fire for repudiating the objectives and gains of the liberation struggle by announcing that she would repeal the Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Act and the land reform programme, if voted into power.

She made the revelations in an interview on the British Broadcasting Corporation programme, HardTalk, that was aired yesterday.

“We are going to repeal it (indigenisation programme) because we are for investment. We want investors, both local and international, to come and help us as we are rebuilding the economy,” she said.

On compensating white former farmers, she said: “(There will be) fair compensation, there is law to that. We are for constitutionalism. The Constitution has to be followed, property rights have to be respected.”

Dr Mujuru drew brickbats from Zanu-PF and political analysts who said her utterances were “obstructive and hostile” to the well-being of Zimbabweans.

Zanu-PF Politburo member and Lands and Rural Resettlement Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora said the land reform programme was final and irreversible.

In any case, he said, Government was compensating white farmers for developments.

“That land reform is irreversible, is endorsed in the new Constitution unless somebody amends that,” Dr Mombeshora said.

“On the issue of compensation of white farmers, there is nothing new. We are already doing that. Section 295 explains the ways of compensating that is on farms under BIPPA, farms of indigenous people and any other category.

She is not inventing the wheel at all. Her language is only meant to please the white masters, her handlers. We have actually introduced land rentals to collect money to compensate them, slowly though.”

Section 295 of the Constitution stipulates that: “Any indigenous Zimbabwean whose agricultural land was acquired by the State before the effective date is entitled to compensation from the State for the land and any Mujuru under fire improvements that were on the land when it was acquired.

2. Any person whose agricultural land was acquired by the State before the effective date and whose property rights at that time were guaranteed or protected by an agreement concluded by the Government of Zimbabwe with the government of another country, is entitled to compensation from the State for the land and any improvements in accordance with that agreement.

3. Any person, whose agricultural land was acquired by the State before the effective date is entitled to compensation from the State only for improvements that were on the land when it was acquired.”

Zanu-PF secretary for economic empowerment Dr Mike Bimha, said Dr Mujuru was out of touch with reality as industrialisation could not be achieved without empowerment of citizens.

“There is no country without an intervention to empower its people,” he said. “Any Government worth its salt ensures its people participate in empowerment programmes. If countries do that what more for countries which would have gone through a phase of colonial disturbances like us? It means we have to redouble efforts to do that.”

Cde Bimha went on: “As I am speaking, I am in Swaziland attending an extraordinary meeting looking at issues of industrialisation as a tool of moving towards regional integration. Industrialisation is here to stay in Africa. It’s an empty statement from Mujuru.”

Political analyst Mr Elton Ziki said Dr Mujuru’s remarks were against the national interest.

“What is clear is that when this country was colonised, indigenous black land owners were never compensated but they were made to work like slaves on their land and they were dispossessed of their heritage,” he said.

“That mandate to compensate does not lie with Mujuru, it lies with the people that have lost lives in the First and Second Chimurenga. Zimbabwe is bigger than an individual.”

Another political analyst and lawyer Mr Tendai Toto said Dr Mujuru’s statements were antagonistic to the welfare of Zimbabweans.

“The remarks are obstructive to the well-being of the majority of the Zimbabwean citizens as they seek to uphold and approve imperialist white supremacist capitalist patriarchy,” he said.

“Otherwise there must have been carrot pledges by the British Government providing financial resources to make payment of compensation to the erstwhile white farmers who believe that one day white monopoly capital shall return to Zimbabwe necessitating the buying back of the land allocated to the black indigenous majority.

“The white population that is eligible to vote must treat the statements as unrealistic electoral fishing rods and bait cast unto them to reviving their appetite for glorious days of minority white domination. The ambitious ‘president’ must be practical and realistic and desist from misleading this once decorated electorate.”

Added political analyst Mr Tafadzwa Mugwadi: “Her statements show hypocrisy caused by a stampeded desperation to identify with opposition belief systems anchored on pro-Rhodesian land policies.

In other words, Mujuru is saying she wrongly joined the liberation struggle because it is common knowledge that the struggle was over land. It puts doubts on whether she joined the liberation struggle consciously or she was lured by something else.”
  • mudhara

    Everyone in a democratic society is entitled to their opinion. It is therefore absurd to attack Dr Mujuru for what she believes in. Needless to point out that some of these Zanu pf ministers are presiding over ministries that only exist in principle. Leave Dr Mujuru alone and continue to destroy the little that is left of the economy. If she mentioned something that you are implementing already then why attack her you hypocrites ? And these so called political analysts are just disguised Zanu pf supporters. Go hang you desperate group of looters.

  • Mbla

    Don’t we have any developmental news in Zimbabwe than these political nonsense we are tired of this type of Journalism Herald

  • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

    How could sister Runaida say what she said about our land reform and black empowerment laws? She knows very well that sanctions on our economy were imposed because of our black empowerment laws attacking the colonial land theft . Its anathema for sister Runaida to speak in favor of colonial land property rights. Is she not spiting on the face of our late national hero Cde Gen Mujuru who loved his Ruzambo farm. Is Runaida`s conscience clear? Is she just politically prostituting to get funds for her coming party convention to formalize her party? Which is which? Saying what she foolishly, just hoping to attract sinister funding? Nehanda forbid! Will the economically brutish Brutish pour sinister funds into her political outfit to oil her? Where does this put the image of Rugare Gumbo and Va Nyati who were in political bed with her just few moons ago? They must indeed be ashamed of the Queen letting the political cat out of the bag. Where does this also put some few war vets who seemed inclined to ally with her because of her liberation war credentials? Is sister Runaida mentally lucid? In Korekore dialect they say,“Ah atenzi mvanayi yanyira mumhango. Manje tohwanda poyi?“ We can only conclude that all our opposition parties are too averse to black empowerment. Even Chematama is bitter that he has to compete for funds with all emerging opposition parties,singing the anti ZANU PF policies to please the West. Meanwhile ZANU PF will not be shaken by such mushrooming of politically spineless lot. In political calculus we say,“The derivative of ZANUPF with respect to all political quislings is zero“! Even the mooted coalition of these political mongrels will not materialize because funding and competition to live on sellout money is their perpetual Achilles heel. As 2018 closes nearer , ZANU PF,s political ammunition is now fueled positively .

  • Ngomalungundu

    In fact the Queen has made many boobs since she entered the political ring as party leader. Those expecting coalition with her are holding their breaths.

  • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

    In fact I said I don`t need a cellphone to direct my five A1 farm workers because I use my voice , fingers and whistling ndiri pa farm ground ufunge.. Yes my cellphone battery cannot be imported easily because of economic sanctions. So life goes on ndiri kumunda kwangu,ini muridzi wevhu, Mzvinavhuuuuuu! Waida kuti ndirambe ndiri Razaro?Tibvirepo imbwa sungata! The issue here is that Mai Mujoy is promising to compensate for the land also ,against government policy of only compensating for improvements. Government policy and law is clear on BIPPA farms and black farmers who were affected and to be treated differently . Read my posting on this topic firing on my sister Runaida!

    • Tiki

      Kindly explain to me why
      1. in the first place did we dispossess fellow black Zimbabweans of their farms.
      2. did we invade farms that we knew were protected under BIPPA, only to concede later that we were wrong.
      3. it is only ZanuPF chefs who get big and multiple farms, and us, povo, have been repeatedly, since 2001, been kicked out of farms that we occupy, making way for chefs.
      4. if the land truly belongs to us, why should we compensate the former white farmer. Surely, the white farmer was fully compensated by his/her use of our land for so many years.
      5. our party has refused to audit who owns what, in terms of farms.
      6. those chefs who got peri-urban farms should be allowed to subdivide those farms and sell them off as stands at exorbitant prices to fellow Zimbabweans. That land, from my understanding, still remains state land: it cannot be sold.
      I am a “born-free”, trying to come to grips with what is going on n my country. Thank you, in advance, for your educating me.

    • succuba

      Yes my cellphone battery cannot be imported easily because of economic sanctions – (fakey)

      Please explain which sanction stops you from buying a new battery for your phone?

      This should be good…

      Secondly… have you got title deeds for your A1 farm?

      • Aljezeera-Alshabab

        He’s talking about Nokia 6110. Someone needs to tell him/her how far the world has since moved since he bought that phone from Magaba in Mbare from the pick pocketers.

    • Guesticle

      Tell you what “Prof “, give me the make and model of the battery, and I’ll pick one up for you on my next trip to South Africa.
      We’ll bust those naughty Sardonic Sanctions and import whatever we want, the hard way!!

      I just hope I am not in contravention of SI64, but I’m sure you’ll be able to pull some strings for me if I am….

    • Aljezeera-Alshabab

      Asi cellphone battery racho needs Airbus A380 components?? Give me the cellphone model and battery serial number ndigoigira one from Harare.

      Kana iri Nokia 6110, chidhina produced or manufactured around 1999, chances are that such batteries are obsolete due to technological advances, haasi ma sunctions. Kugara papurazi 24/7/365 kunogona kukangnisa brain.

  • Col Mayihlome Ihlasele

    “Analysts’ are paid to say these things .they don’t believe anything they say. At the Herald is helping me and some potential anti-establishment voters. The more they throw brickbats at Mujuru the more we are inclined to vote for her

  • ProfNeva

    Thank God i had the opportunity to watch the interview. The so called political analysts are a bunch of jokes.

  • Kuta Kinte

    I agree with the analyst Mugwadi who correctly asserted that she might have joined the liberation struggle by coercion or unconsciously because the behavior which she started exhibiting when she was fired from the ruling party tells it all. She might have been falsely decorated and she confused the situation to an extent of a false recognition which earned her the vice presidency in place of dedicated and distinguished cadres. If she was present to witness the Nyadzonya, Chimoio, Tengwe deaths and flow of blood, she was never going to be part of the murderers. Singing from Smith’s corner!! Singing from Blair, Bush and the traitor Obama’s corners!! The compensation should be met and spearheaded by the British according to the Lancaster House agreement and not from any of our coffers.

  • Dennis mudzingwa

    The country was further looted and now the only indigenisation our locals are capable of are manufacturing and growing babies until they are adults for export to foreign countries so that they can provide us foreign currency.

  • wenjere

    Felex Share should not call himself a journalist. This is 100% propaganda only found in the Herald. No credibility at all – just fake news.