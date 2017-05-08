Mudenda predicts major economic turnaround

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda has predicted a major rebound of the economy within the next 10 months in the wake of policy measures being introduced by Government.

One such measure, he said, is the promulgation of laws promoting the ease of doing business.

Adv Mudenda said the cash challenges plaguing the country would soon be a thing of the past, as there would be enough liquidity to finance business activity.

He said this on Friday last week while giving a speech as a guest of honour at the launch of the Zimbabwe Parliamentary Journalists Forum, an association of media practitioners drawn from the print, electronic and online platforms covering Parliament.

Adv Mudenda’s remarks dovetailed with what President Mugabe said in Durban during the World Economic Forum on Africa, where he dismissed assertions that Zimbabwe was a fragile state.

President Mugabe said those who labelled the country so were misguided and ill-informed about the state of development in the country.

The Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces said Zimbabwe was one of the most developed countries in Africa endowed with natural resources and expected a bumper harvest this year.

“Parliament is working very hard on laws that create ease of doing business,” said Adv Mudenda. “We will make sure that when you swipe, the money will be there.

“When do we expect this to happen — very soon. I will not tell you why I am so optimistic, but in less than nine months or there- abouts, our economy will be ticking, there will be a lot of financial liquidity here so much that the American dollar will be like just picking tomatoes at Mbare.

“Mark my words and if that does not happen cut off this finger, this one, you come and cut it off. ”

Adv Mudenda said the confidence he had of an economic turnaround in less than 12 months was the same with another prediction he made in 1986, that Zanu-PF and PF-Zapu would form a Unity Accord.

“I was somewhere in Tsholotsho and I said if it does not happen cut my finger and nobody came to cut it off, and it is still there,” he said. “Things will improve.”

Adv Mudenda urged the nation not to despair and implored the media not to write pessimistic stories.

“Our problem in this world is that when we are confronted with challenges, we don’t see beyond the crest of the mountain, we think everything is dead,” he said. “No. As long as you have life, your heart is ticking, there is hope. Change challenges to opportunities.”

Adv Mudenda urged journalists who cover Parliament to be thorough and highlight issues that influence policy.

He commended former Herald senior reporter Lloyd Gumbo for making significant contribution in the coverage of Parliament through his column “Mr Speaker Sir”, in which he critiqued a number of issues around Par- liament.

“Lloyd Gumbo would speak through the pen,” he said. “I have on several occasions called the Clerk of Parliament and ask ‘Did your read this article, and if you read it pick up what you have observed and include it on your plans. I have found him to be giving a fair comment of our delivery.”