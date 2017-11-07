Mucheke dent Buffaloes’ title hopes

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

ZIFA Eastern Region Division One side Mucheke Pirates lived up to their threat to dent Buffaloes title aspirations as they upstaged the army side 2-0 at Mucheke on Saturday. Pirates spokesperson Godfrey Mutimba had promised to spoil Buffaloes’ good run and they just did that.

“We are not intimidated by Buffaloes despite their stature in the league we needed to beat them like they did to us in the first game. They beat us 1-0 at their home so it was revenge time for us,’’ Mutimba said. Buffaloes’ defeat blew the title race open again with Mutare City Rovers now at the top on goal difference while Tenax who also have 63 points are second. Meanwhile, the Northern Region will tomorrow select the 11 best players who illuminated their region in the 2017 season.

The selection will be drawn from short-listed players who were outstanding for their clubs this season. Champions Herentals, Banket United and Karoi United provided two players each with striker Blessing Majarira and Denzel Chimwemwe coming from the Harare side while Karoi have Ali Kazembe and Innocent Chiwaridzo.

Banket United have Edgar Chigiji and Sunny Saware, Ngezi provide Simbarashe Domingo with Blessing Chabvungamoto coming in for Blue Swallows. Golden Valley who gave Herentals the much needed competition have their veteran Menard Mupera on the list while goalkeeper Jonathan Zvaita of Mufakose United also made it on the shortlist.

Eastern Region Results:

Tenax 3, Surrey Abattoirs 0; Mwenezana 2, Africa Trust 0; United Lions 1, Prime Rangers 1; Mucheke Pirates 2, Buffaloes 0; Black Eagles 0, Mutare City Rovers 1; Mukanya Bullets 2, FC Mutoko 0; Renco-Mine 1, Melfort 0.

Eastern Region Log

P W D L F A P

Mutare City ** 27 20 3 4 50 15 63

Tenax 27 19 2 6 42 22 59

Buffaloes 27 17 6 4 37 15 57

Mucheke Pirates 27 15 5 7 32 20 50

Surrey 27 11 9 7 28 23 42

Prime Rangers 27 10 10 7 27 20 40

Africa Trust 27 10 9 8 23 20 39

FC Mtoko 27 9 8 10 20 20 35

Mwenezana 27 8 8 11 28 33 32

Melfort 27 8 8 11 21 27 32

Renco Mine 27 8 6 13 21 30 30

Mukanya Bullets* 27 9 5 13 25 33 29

Gutu Mpandawana 27 7 8 12 28 42 29

Bikita Minerals 27 3 12 12 14 26 21

Black Eagles 27 4 5 18 17 37 17

United Lions 27 1 8 18 13 43 11

Northern Region Results

Blue Swallows 4, Darwin United 1; Mufakose United 1, Harare City Cubs 0; Shamva 0, ZRP Morris 0; Trojan Stars 0, Karoi United 1; Kariba Waves 1, Banket United 1; Golden Valley 0, ZRP FC 0; Herentals 3, Chegutu Pirates 0; Chitungwiza Municipality 2, Mushowani Stars 1.

Central Region Results

Kwekwe Stars 0, Chrome Stars 3; Nichrut 2, Ivan Hoe Mine 0; Border Strikers 0, Makusha 3; Tongogara 2, ZRP Gwanda 0; Black Eagles 2, Blanket Mine 1; Whawha 3, ZPC Munyati 1; Vumbachikwe 3, Gwanda United 0; FC Platinum U-19 1, MSU 1; Silo United 0, Telone 1.