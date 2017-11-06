MSU goes regional

Munyaradzi Musiiwa Midlands Correspondent

Mildands State University (MSU), which has been setting up satellite offices throughout the country, has now gone regional with new offices in Botswana and Swaziland, the university’s Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Victor Muzvidziwa, has said.

Addressing a stakeholders meeting in Gweru last week, Prof Muzvidziwa said MSU partnered Gaborone University College of Law and Amadi University College in Swaziland.

He said the university will be an affiliate of the Gaborone University College of Law, while a similar arrangement will be worked out with Amadi University College. Prof Muzvidziwa said the university’s endeavour to nurture other higher learning institutions was part of the SADC vision to harmonise the education system.

“I am glad to inform you that we are incubating an institution in Swaziland called Amadi University College,” he said. “We have set up infrastructure there and we are waiting for the Council for Higher Education’s response for the accreditation.

We also have an institution in Botswana, the Gaborone University College of Law, which is an affiliate of our institution. This is the spirit of the Southern Africa Development Committee region.”

Prof Muzvidziwa said MSU recently successfully transformed Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences in Mutare to become a fully-fledged university and President Mugabe is expected to cap its first graduands this year.

“We have successfully nurtured Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences in Mutare, which has now become a fully-fledged university,” he said. “Its first graduands will be graduating this year.”

Prof Muzvidziwa said MSU had in the past few years set up satellite campuses in Zvishavane and Harare in an endeavour to bring education closer to communities. MSU has plans to set up a school of law in Kwekwe and open another campus in Shurugwi.