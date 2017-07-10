Moyo’s Mgagao Camp defence falls short

Daniel Nemukuyu Herald Reporter

HIGHER and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo last night failed to challenge revelations made by Air Marshall Perrance Shiri that he could not have been at Zanla’s Mgagao Camp in Tanzania in 1976 as the camp did not receive any new recruits during that time.

Prof Moyo, who is reported to have been at the camp in 1976 as part of Reverend Ndabaningi Sithole’s team during which he sold out ZDF Commander General Constantino Guveya Chiwenga, instead chose to agitate the population by whipping tribal sentiments with references to alleged massacre of Ndebele speaking cadres at Mgagao Camp, and Nachingwea where he never set foot.

The alleged massacres were dismissed by senior commanders in interviews with our sister paper, The Sunday Mail, yesterday.

In a lengthy, vituperative statement that attacked Vice President Mnangagwa, Gen Chiwenga and War veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa, Prof Moyo said he never met Air Marshal Shiri during the period in question, neither did the Air Force Commander know him.

Ironically Air Marshal Shiri was director of training at Mgagao Camp at the time Prof Moyo claimed to have been at the facility in 1976 and as such was privy to information about all trainees.

‘‘I was taken to Mgagao from Zambia mid-June 1976 and arrived there not knowing a single Shona word after the 6 June 1976 massacre of Zipra and Ndebele speaking cadres,’’ Prof Moyo said.

Lieutenant-Colonel (Retired) Joel Samuel Siyangapi Muzhamba, whose nom de guerre was Cde Joseph Khumalo, who was one of the first commanders at Mgagao, dismissed the alleged massacres of Ndebele speaking cadres saying he spoke Ndebele and cited a number of other Ndebele speaking cadres who stayed at Mgagao.

Prof Moyo accused Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Constantino Guveya Chiwenga of vilifying him through the media as part of Zanu-PF’s succession politics.