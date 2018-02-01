More resources needed for new curriculum

Sharon Chigeza Mutare Correspondent

Government must urgently deploy more resources towards the implementation of the second phase of the new curriculum, the Education, Sport, Arts and Culture Parliamentary Portfolio Committee has recommended.

Chairperson of the committee Cde Oliver Mandipaka, who is also a legislator for Buhera West constituency, said there was need for vigorous training of educators in institutions of higher learning.

He was speaking during a tour of Sakubva Primary School in Mutare on Tuesday.

“We have cited areas of concern in the education system pertaining to the adoption and adaptation to the new curriculum,” said Cde Mandipaka.

“There has been lack of facilities and resources to effectively conduct ICT training from the ECD level going upwards, hence, pupils are facing challenges in grasping concepts.

“There is need for Government to facilitate the direction of funds and resources to the education sector as a matter of urgency.”

The parliamentary portfolio committee visited schools in Manicaland as a follow-up on the adoption of ICT, including making appraisals on the second phase of the new curriculum.

Cde Mandipaka said the committee was doing a preview of the work to be done in the second phase of the new curriculum.

“Our main focus is readiness for the 2018 academic year,” he said. “We want to check how the institutions are receiving and adapting to the second phase of the new curriculum, which was incorporated into the education system last year.”

The committee, he said, would also check the functioning of the policy and the challenges that were being met, including the urgent intervention that might be needed from Government.

Sakubva Primary School headmaster Mr Misheck Magoso said the school, on behalf of its sister schools within the district of Mutare, welcomed the visit and engagement.

“We need this kind of engagement for the betterment of the adoption of the new curriculum by both members of staff and the parents at large,” he said.