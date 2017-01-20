More lies exposed in Masarira saga

Tichaona Zindoga Political Editor

Makomborero Haruzivishe, the Zimbabwe National Students Union secretary-general says he was never abducted by state security agents and was never missing as he spent last weekend at his parents’ home in Harare. Controversial political activist Ms Linda Masarira, believed to be Haruzivishe’s live-in girlfriend, last week posted pictures showing injuries she claimed had been inflicted by six unknown men, insinuating the assailants were State security agents.

Ms Masarira suggested that Haruzivishe had been abducted and was missing and appealed for donations to help her after her “ordeal”.

However, there was a massive fallout as close associates of the pair in the opposition-backing civil society questioned Ms Masarira’s story, pointing out it was a gimmick to seek funding. It was also revealed that Ms Masarira had been battered by Haruzivishe.

Yesterday, Haruzivashe appeared stung by the blow-back and revealed that he had not been abducted and took the opportunity to expose the dirty linen in the civil society movement.

He also disowned Ms Masarira.

“Well, I am shocked by the level of immaturity exhibited by some misguided elements bent on tarnishing my image through creation and propagation of falsehoods,” he said on his Facebook page.

“How they manage to do this without guilty conscience boggles the mind. I had earlier on tried to ignore it , for I didn’t want to dignify their nonsense with my response. However, it is with regret that I note these buffoons are now mistaking my quiet response, or lack of it thereof as weakness and incapacity to react accordingly,” he fumed.

He explained that he was not in a relationship with Ms Masarira.

“I have my girlfriend whom I love so much and am pretty sure she loves me as much,” he said.

“Secondly, I was not with her the time she was attacked by whosoever attacked her. I was home reading and preparing for my oncoming exams.

“Thirdly, and most importantly, I did not and never will have a physical confrontation with a woman. So if Linda made any insinuations which may in any way implicate me to her attack I kindly am asking her to make an immediate correction and set the record straight,” said Haruzivishe.

He concluded: “Lastly, I was never missing over the weekend, I was at home and was actually shocked when Linda Masarira, Promise Mkwananzi, Hardlife Mudzingwa and Watmore Makokoba visited me, telling me there is word out there to the effect that I am missing.”

Haruzivishe had no kind words for fellow activists whom he accused of mudslinging, singling out former student leader Mr Pride Mukono and Mr Patson Dzamara.

He described Mr Mkono as “scud gobbling, ganja smoking and Cranko addict who would do anything for a plate of sadza or a bottle of beer”.

“To you Patson Dzamara, a masquerade doctor, I would want to remind you that Twitter and Facebook are not libraries, neither is your selfie gallery a lecture room. So being a social media fanatic is not in any way correlated to academic prowess nor is your selfie gallery an authority that empowers you to propagate lies and fool people. Stop abusing Itai Dzamara’s wife and kids to line your dirty pockets,” he charged.