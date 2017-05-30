‘Mopao Mokonzi’ can be Peter’s breakthrough album

Godwin Muzari Arts Editor

Peter Moyo’s first two albums should have taught him a serious lesson about attempting a high pitch with less vocal capability.

His latest release “Mopao Mokonzi” corrects the mistake with notable success that could make this new project a breakthrough album for the Young Igwe.

On “Mopao Mokonzi”, which was released last Thursday, the musician uses a lower pitch that makes it easy for him to relay his message without sounding vocally-strained. The new style also makes most songs on the new album fascinating with vocals blending well with the instruments.

Although there are some lines that force him to try to pitch his voice higher, the album is generally a huge stride for the Young Igwe who, by his own admission and listeners’ judgment, was trying too hard to sound like his late father Tongai without success.

Now, Peter seems to have found the winning formula. Whether it was advice he got from his producer Jabulani Sibanda or his own decision to try a new style, the approach worked well.

Peter’s problem has never been with instruments or the beat. He works with the same team that worked with his father. He just needed to fine-tune his voice and after two albums of struggle, “Mopao Mokonzi” could be the solution that had evaded him for close to six years.

The song “Kurera Haisi Nyore”, which has striking resemblance to Tongai’s “Mhondoro Dzenyika Ino”, carries all the evidence that the new style can take Peter to his dreamland.

The musician has always refused to be classified among the minnows of the industry, but his works were failing to justify his claims. “Mopao Mokonzi” can work the magic and take him to his desired destiny.

However, a track like “Mudiwa Wangu” that betrays residues of the previous style when Peter sounds uncomfortable with high lead vocals should be further inspiration for complete diversion.

And barring the grey areas, which are common with any album, “Mopao Mukonzi” will likely be received well with fans.

Most of the songs have good messages with the track “Musara Pavana” being the biggest contender for ‘instant hit’ tag because of its sing-along lines that will definitely make it popular at live shows.

In terms of instruments Peter maintains the traditional Utakataka Express beat that fuses sungura with rhumba elements, save for the last track of the album titled “Muridzi Weupenyu”, which is more on a contemporary gospel style.

The track is a collaboration with gospel musician Trymore Bande and it is far divorced from the Utakataka Express beat, but makes a touching closing prayer of the album.

Peter does not use keyboards, yet for some reason, he chose to use the instrument on this track and once again his vocals are good and blend well with Bande’s sharp voice.

All the other tracks have that known beat with the lead guitar taking a free style above backing instruments while the bass guitar occasionally takes emphatic solo slots that have made the group’s bass guitarist Spencer Khumulani popular.

In terms of message Peter cuts across various subjects but the call for God and ancestors to guide in life and work is the underlying theme.

It is a theme that also characterised Tongai’s music and tracks that quickly come to mind are “Handidi Navo” and “Mudzimu Weshiri”.

On the first track “Mweya Mutseve” Peter calls upon the Holy Spirit to protect people against enemies that celebrate when others face hard times.

“Musara Pavana” is about a person who is given responsibility to look after a family when a parent or parents die. On this song Peter uses trademark terms like murozvi mukuru, wemucheno and weganda remvura that are synonymous with Utakataka Express chants.

Animator Gift “Shiga Shiga” Katulika’s chants direct the song when it changes tempo and also bring that lively vibe which Shiga is known for.

“Kurera Haisi Nyore” has touching lyrics that could reflect Peter’s life story since he sings about how his siblings have grown while he is looking after them. The song was done twice on the album with another version being a collaboration Andy Muridzo.

“Baba naMai” reminds people not to neglect their parents while “Mudiwa Wangu” is about a person pouring their heart out to a lover. The wish is that the lovers always be together and take their love to another level.

“Muridzi Weupenyu” closes the seven-track album on a gospel note with the composer appreciating God’s love, guidance and forgiveness.