Moi Amara: Fashion love from India

Vongai Mbara Arts Reporter

Behind every beautiful dress is an incredibly stylish designer. Although fashion designers may not be given enough credit as people will be focusing on the finished product and the person wearing it, a lot goes down behind the scenes in creating the perfect design. The name Moi Amara may not ring a bell but it has created some of the most amazing designs in the fashion world.

It is a clothing company is owned by proficient designer Jenika Shah who has been in the fashion business for over a decade now. Jenika has hosted a couple of fashion shows ,showcased in Zimbabwe fashion week, worked as a stylist for A-List Bollywood stars as well as local celebrities like Ammara Brown and Candice Mwakalyelye. Her inspiration to get into fashion comes from way back when she was just a little girl in Mumbai, India.

“My father is a textile merchant so I guess it was a very subconscious decision for me to choose fashion. I wanted to be an entrepreneur like my father and apart from designing, I also wanted to know how to sell garments and make business out of it. I did my MBA in Retail Management and hold a degree in fashion designing and garment manufacturing as well,” said Shah. After perusing her fashion career, Jenika got married and moved to Zimbabwe in 2012 where she launched her clothing line, “Moi Amara” and she has been happy with her progress so far.

“I love my job hence every morning I look forward to going to work. The best part of being a designer is it has no boundaries and it is so global. You learn about other cultures and mix it with yours and a fab design is born,” she said Jenika. Her unique and exquisite designs are shaped by her cultural background and surroundings.

“My take on fashion is ‘know your roots and move forward’ so my style is fusion. It is very colourful, bling, embroidered yet modern. Any woman across the globe can enjoy my designs. My inspiration comes from my Indian culture and my present surroundings especially nature. The Harare summer is mesmerizing. Everywhere you go it is like nature has laid down a lavender carpet just for you,” said Jenika.

“To be a successful designer, it is very important to have technical knowledge about your work. You should know your fabrics, sewing, pattern making and be up to date with global trends and fashion forecasts. I follow a lot of international designers, fashion shows, read a lot about the fashion market in terms of new fabric launch and colour trends,” said Jenika.

