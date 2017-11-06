Mnangagwa must go – First Lady

November 6, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe greets congregants at the church interface rally, dubbed “Super Sunday” at Rufaro Stadium in Mbare yesterday. Looking on is president of the Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe, Archbishop Johannes Ndanga. - Picture by Tawanda Mudimu

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Reporter
VICE President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his lieutenants accused of fanning divisions within Zanu-PF, must be expelled before the party’s Extraordinary Congress to be held next month, Women’s League leader Dr Grace Mugabe has said.

Congregants at Rufaro Stadium for the Super Sunday rally. Addressing members of indigenous apostolic sects during the “Super Sunday” rally in Harare yesterday, the First Lady said those who are pushing the “Team Lacoste” agenda must be shown the door before the Extraordinary Congress to cleanse the ruling party of factions.

“The snake must be hit on the head. We must deal with the real snake behind the factions and discord in the party. We are going for the Congress as a united party. Women who are involved in the Lacoste project, I say to you, ‘you are dead’. Chipanga, those youths who are aligned to Lacoste are gone. They must all be dropped before the Congress,” said the First Lady.

Listen to audio below:

Amai Mugabe said Zanu-PF must be united ahead of the Extraordinary Congress.

“We are going there as a united party speaking with one voice. People must understand that we have only one centre of power,” she said.

The First Lady said before the start of the Extraordinary Congress, all the party office bearers will step down except the President who has since been endorsed as the party’s First Secretary and candidate for 2018 election.

“We are all going to step down except for the President who has since been endorsed. Some will get positions while others will lose them. Those who lose their posts will just go into farming. We are fortunate enough to have pieces of land to do our farming,” she said.

Super SundayShe urged youth to desist from being roped into VP Mnangagwa’s factional agendas. The First Lady said in Bulawayo on Saturday VP Mnangagwa hired some youths to boo her when she took to the stage but she was not moved “even an inch”.

“In Bulawayo, he had bought some youths who booed me when I took to the stage. I could not be moved because I know how to deal with such situations. I do not even care,” she said.

ZCC Ruwadzano group entertains thousands of congregants attending Super Sunday church interface rally at Rufaro Stadium.

Dr Mugabe said she was prepared to take disciplinary action against Mnangagwa on her own if the other Politburo members refused. She emphasised that President Mugabe was a good leader and that she will always give him the necessary support.

Super Sunday - Cde Webster Shamu“I stand by the President to the grave. He is my President. He is an honest man. A man of integrity. He is the kind of man who tells the truth. He is a loving man and I will defend him to the end,” Amai Mugabe. said.

Women, she added, now want their VP’s position back and that the Zanu-PF constitution must be amended to provide for a female VP.

“Constitution provided for two VPs, of which one was supposed to be a woman. It was only amended to accommodate VP Mnangagwa when Ms (Joice) Mujuru was expelled. We now want our position back. The constitution must be amended to provide for a woman VP. As Women’s League, we will decide on the candidate to take up the VP position. The initial amendment was a mistake and we will never allow that to happen again,” said the First Lady.
  • Fred Moyo

    Go where?

  • Vhomoto

    In my view the nation must give hats off to the otherwise insane FL for single handedly destroying the revolutionary party. All and sundry came and went without shacking the roots of this party. Who would have thought that the might War veterans would be decimated to oblivion like this. Who would have thought the highest echelons of the army would be rubbished in public and challenged the way the Doc has done to them. Hate her but as for me I like her for presenting to the opposition a rather defence splitting pass in the 18 area of the Zimbabwean politics

  • george

    Munangagwa onwa mu cup yaakabikira Mai Mujuru kkkkkkk

  • Trex1

    Cde Mzinavhu and Cde Tapfuma, kindly remove your heads from that sand pit and provide commentary.

  • Im African

    Anyone who supports ZANU-PF needs their head examined for sanity but anyone who supports ** is beyond rehabilitation at Ingutsheni. This woman is insane vehama! Where is Chatunga and Bob Jnr? Mukavaona muvaudze kuti ndine saga remadrugs for them.

  • Gamba ReManyika

    Takambozvitaura vamwe vakati musangovukura. When principles are sacrificed for principals, this is what you get. Handei tione macomrades, What is very clear is that era of the ex-combatant in national governance are gone. Nguva yegandanga yapfuvura. Let’s accept it comrades – I am one of them. Let’s hand over to another generation. We fought a good fight. Let’s not lave our legacy in tatters…

  • Gamba ReManyika

    You are right but there are three critical variables:
    1. Register to vote
    2. Go and vote
    3. Vote properly, don’t spoil ballot
    4. Vote for the right person.
    I’ve seen so many messages about number 1 above, but d we have enough time to talk about 2, 3, and 4 later on? Because all four variables are important for the desired change.

  • eliah

    but the unfortunate thing is that those who are suppose to vote are spurning the opportunity to go and register to vote, hence it looks like people are going to be stuck with this circus for a long long time to come.

  • Gamba ReManyika

    Kkkkkkkk. I remember that too. Would not expect such from a man with solid national foresight. Trading principles for principals. Surely, Mugabe is miles ahead of many in ZANU PF and he was right that there is no one suitable and ready to succeed him.

  • succuba

    .

    @Daniel Nemukuyu – “Senior Reporter”

    Why do you continually address someone with fake qualifications a DOCTOR? Are you not embarrassed by your actions. You do yourself no favours and discredit your profession by masquerading as a reporter whilst deceiving the reader with lies
    and fake news.

    Are you a real investigative journalist or just a frightened sycophantic hack continually printing lies to appease your paymaster? Why don’t you investigate why her dissertation can NEVER be found?

    Earning a Ph.D., also known as a Doctor of Philosophy, regardless of the subject of study, requires a set of tasks that typically take 5-6 years to complete. Students must first take advanced courses in their field for a few years and complete a set of comprehensive exams. After this is accomplished, Ph.D. students must produce a dissertation project, which can vary in its time to completion.

    The prerequisites are that you MUST hold a Master’s degree, and the program format requires coursework, comprehensive exams follows by a dissertation and a defence of that dissertation. The program length is 2 -3 years coursework and exams followed by 2 -3 year dissertation work.

    The dissertation should contain no less than 40,000 words and no more than 80,000 words. This dissertation then must be defended.

    Do you honestly think this person is such an advanced academic that she can complete this in only 12 weeks?

    Please explain here for clarity why you chose to address her as Doctor?

    …. eagerly awaiting your response Daniel Nemukuyu.

    .

  • Hacha Duke of Enkeldoorn

    The best way to get rid of ZANU PF is to feed the ambitions of this cantankerous women and put her as a Presidential candidate. No sane Zimbabwean will vote for this kind of a women.

  • Tawanda

    “Kana ukarota usingatongwi neZANU PF, muka ubike doro nokuti mudzimu wakurasha!”

  • Pastor Farie

    The church has always been used by politicians.

  • Tarubva Chibva

    tin pots rattling

  • dotiyenja

    I support Grace. She is doing a great job. She will sweep the whole rubbish of yes man. Forward comrade Grace !!

  • dotiyenja

    Sweep all the rubbish out Grace

  • Cde Jairos Tapfuma

    As a war veteran, i tended to have a soft spot for Ngwena, but at the same time bemoaning what our party was up to. I like and respect President Mugabe, but i surely do not agree with what is happening. The war vets according to the current Zanu-PF are useless, so will be all the army personnel when they get to retire…which means they are all sweating to make sure just a handful will enjoy the fruits of Zimbabwe. But the problems we are facing as a country are the most likely ones to give us a new urge. The current Zanu-pf should not think people are a living dead. Mnangagwa ozopanduka nhasi? Ko 2008 ndobva zvazodii paya? Vamwe vachitiza, Ngwena ikati kwete, President hamuna kwamuri kuenda, opposition haina kuhwina. . .saka garai kuchaitwa inohi “run-off” . . . masoja akati baba hamuna kwamuri kuenda….saka izvi zvabvepi izvi zvekupandukirana?

    • Trex1

      My compatriot, prepare to be ruled by the learned Doctor. Uchida usingadi, this is what it has come to. Come congress time you will vote for the learned Doctor if you value your skin. It is cold out there, kunotoda isu takujaira kunze uko. Unovunyana ukasavhotera chiremba.