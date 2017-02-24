Mnangagwa blasts alleged backers

Abel Zhakata in Mutare

VICE President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said those pressing for him to be President while President Mugabe is still in office must be expelled from Zanu-PF.

VP Mnangagwa described such people as “mad” and said some of them had since been expelled from the revolutionary party.

He said this in Mutare yesterday after touring Mutare Prison Farm, which grew maize under the Government’s food security scheme, Command Agriculture.

His comments were triggered by recent reports in the private media quoting officials who said he should take over from President Mugabe.

“There are these mad young people who move around saying they want Cde Mnangagwa to be President and I told them you are mad. We don’t want to hear that. We have our father (President Mugabe) who has led us for over 60 years. We have travelled with him that far and you hear young people, some of them born after independence, saying such bad things,” said VP Mnangagwa.

“We don’t want that. Yes, even in a family set-up you can have a bad apple among your children. We must all know that if you want to succeed in our country, you must be a member of the ruling party; the party that has a liberation struggle history; a party with leaders we can bank on because they sacrificed a lot for this country,” he said.

“Today we have President Mugabe as our leader. White people might fume and say all sorts of things, but President Mugabe will soldier on with his people. President Mugabe always tells them that he does what the people want, reminding them to mind their own business,” he said.

VP Mnangagwa said the success of Command Agriculture was premised on the fast track land reform programme ushered in by President Mugabe.

“President Mugabe said the principal cause of the liberation war was the land question. He has fought hard to ensure that the landless majority reclaim their land. President Mugabe did not stop there, for he proceeded with indigenisation that economically empowered our people. So Command Agriculture is empowering the people,” the VP said.

“Zanu-PF will rule forever and those ruled will forever be ruled and I don’t understand why you opt to move away from the rulers and stay with those being ruled. That’s pure madness. Zanu-PF is the party that brought independence under the leadership of President Mugabe.”

VP Mnangagwa said President Mugabe would be re-elected in 2018 to lead the country.

“We are going to vote for President Mugabe in next year’s elections together with Zanu-PF Members of Parliament and councillors. We want a repeat of what we did in 2013 to amass a two-thirds majority in Parliament and continue to rule with President Mugabe as our leader.”